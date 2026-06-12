Aryna Sabalenka’s lead as the world No 1 narrowed after the 2026 French Open, and the Belarusian star still holds a small advantage at the top of an alternative rankings list.

Marta Kostyuk has soared up the list after a stellar clay-court season, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are both rated below their positions in the WTA Rankings.

With the WTA Tour having moved to the grass courts of the Queen’s Club Championships and the Libema Open this week, we look at how the UTR rating system ranks the top players in women’s tennis.

What is the UTR ranking system?

While the WTA Rankings count points earned in the last 52 weeks, Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) is based on an algorithm that places more weight on recent results and wins against higher-ranked players.

The UTR Rating system is open to players at all levels of tennis, and all players — regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level — are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on match results.

Only matches within the last 12 months are counted towards the rating, and the algorithm uses the last 30 matches a player competes in (or fewer if they played fewer than 30 in the last 12 months).

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The women’s UTR ratings

Sabalenka‘s quarter-final exit at Roland Garros saw her lose points after she was a finalist in 2025, and her lead over world No 2 Rybakina is now 957 points.

The world No 1 also tops the UTR ratings with a score of 13.23, while Rybakina — who lost second round in Paris — is not far behind in second with a rating of 13.17.

Kostyuk, who won 17 straight matches during the clay season, climbed to a career-high ranking of 12th after reaching the French Open semi-finals.

The Ukrainian’s sensational form has seen her surge to the No 3 spot in the UTR list with a rating of 13.08.

Jessica Pegula is the WTA world No 4, and she is also fourth on the UTR list with a 12.98 score after an opening round Roland Garros exit.

Iga Swiatek, who lost in the fourth round at the French Open, is fifth in the UTR rankings.

Mirra Andreeva is in sixth position after she won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Victoria Mboko, Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova make up the top 10.

Elina Svitolina, who is eighth in the WTA Rankings, is 11th on the UTR list.

UTR Ratings Women’s Top 10

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 13.23 (WTA Ranking – 1)

2. Elena Rybakina – 13.17 (WTA Ranking – 2)

3. Marta Kostyuk – 13.08 (WTA Ranking – 12)

4. Jessica Pegula – 12.98 (WTA Ranking – 4)

5. Iga Swiatek – 12.97 (WTA Ranking – 3)

6. Mirra Andreeva – 12.92 (WTA Ranking – 6)

7. Victoria Mboko – 12.90 (WTA Ranking – 9)

8. Karolina Muchova – 12.89 (WTA Ranking – 10)

9. Coco Gauff – 12.89 (WTA Ranking – 7)

10. Amanda Anisimova – 12.88 (WTA Ranking – 5)

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