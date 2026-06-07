Mirra Andreeva has been given a favourable comparison to Coco Gauff by a former ATP Tour star following her 2026 French Open triumph.

The world No 8 defeated 114th-ranked qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday to secure her maiden Grand Slam title.

Andreeva, who has been tipped to become a major champion since her emergence on the WTA Tour, was competing in her first-ever championship match at a Slam.

The 19-year-old Russian dropped just one set in seven matches during a dominant run to lifting La Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. She did not lose more than three games in any of her last four matches in Paris.

Speaking on Prime Video Sport France, Fabrice Santoro discussed Andreeva’s victory at Roland Garros and compared her to three of the other top WTA Tour players.

“Can she become world number 1? Excellent question, it’s difficult to answer,” said the former world No 17.

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“We knew she would win a Grand Slam, but we didn’t know when. She has now done so, and she will undoubtedly go for more.

“I think that today, she is a tremendous champion, perhaps slightly below [Aryna] Sabalenka over twelve months, and maybe [Elena] Rybakina as well.

“I think she has nothing to envy in Coco Gauff, for example; that’s just my opinion.”

Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2025 French Open and the 2023 US Open. The 22-year-old American’s title defence at Roland Garros ended with a third round loss to Anastasia Potapova.

In her press conference after the final, Andreeva said: “I still can’t believe I’m doing a press conference with a Grand Slam trophy next to me.

“It was always one of the biggest dreams of my life. I’m very happy to have given my best and to have been able to win this tournament.

“I’ve done a lot of visualisation exercises before, not just for this tournament: I always had dreams, thoughts, about how it would happen, if it would happen, when, where.

“But the feeling in real life is much better than when you live it in your dreams. To look at this trophy, to realise that it’s real and that I can call myself a Grand Slam champion. It’s an amazing feeling.”

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