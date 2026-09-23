David Ferrer does not believe that Rafael Jodar is being held back by just having his father as a one-man team in his corner.

In less than a year, Jodar has risen from 168th in the world to being on the cusp of the world’s top 10. The 20-year-old only turned professional at the end of last year but already he is ninth in the ATP Tour Race in 2026.

However, questions are being asked over whether he needs to add an extra coach to his team, which only comprises Rafael Jodar Sr.

Jodar himself is very happy with this setup amid reports of a potential partnership with Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Some have speculated that the Spaniard could be the one to help the French Open quarter-finalist crack the top 10 and challenge for majors.

The former world No 1 said he would return to the tennis circuit soon but amid links with Jannik Sinner, Jodar, Felix Auger-Aliassime and more, it remains uncertain who he will team up with.

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While Jodar himself admits it is “unusual” to just have one person in his coaching setup, Spain Davis Cup captain Ferrer thinks his father has done a fabulous job so far.

When asked if his small team could be holding him back, the former French Open finalist told Clay Tenis, “No, no, I don’t think so. Look, first let’s start from the fact that his father has done an incredible job in every respect – as a fitness trainer and on the tennis side.

“We are talking about someone who has gone from having no ranking to being inside the top 10 of the Race. So straight away you say: ‘Not just anyone does that.’ Obviously you have a son who plays very good tennis, but the father has done a flawless job since he was young – and managing the roles of father, coach and fitness trainer is not easy.

“He has done an exceptional job. Beyond that, I am not there day to day to say what he needs. What I do know is that Rafa Jódar senior has done and continues to do an incredible job.”

Former world No 3 Ferrer has known Jodar for quite some time and was mightily impressed by what he saw the youngster do in Spain’s Davis Cup win over Chile last weekend. Although he was aware of his pedigree, Jodar’s rapid rise up the ranks has surprised Ferrer.

He added, “We were aware that he was a different kind of player, a very good player. Obviously he has had a truly impressive year and I did not expect that at this stage of the season he would be inside the top 10 of the Race with a chance of qualifying for the Tour Finals.

“But it is true that from the time we had him as a sparring partner in Davis Cup a few years ago, we saw his potential – without a doubt.”

A Ferrero team-up does sound exciting but whether it happens or not is up in the air.

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