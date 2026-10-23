The eight records Novak Djokovic holds at the Paris Masters ahead of his 2026 appearance

Novak Djokovic is set to make his return to the Paris Masters for the first time since the 2023 season, when he lifted the title after beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Djokovic has decided to play the tournament, as well as the Swiss Indoors, in his quest to qualify for the ATP Finals at the end of the season.

History dictates that Djokovic will perform very well at the tournament, as he has a sensational personal record at the final Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar.

He holds a 50-9 record at the Paris Masters in his 19 appearances at the tournament, which gives him a 85% winning rate.

That means the Paris Masters is statistically Djokovic’s second best-performing Masters by win rate, with only the Miami Open (86%) higher.

As a result of his incredible record at the tournament over the years, Djokovic currently holds eight records at the tournament, which show no signs of being beaten any time soon.

Novak Djokovic’s records at the Paris Masters

Most titles – 7 (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) Most finals – 9 (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) Most consecutive titles – 3 (2013, 2014, 2015) Most consecutive final – 3 (2013, 2014, 2015 and 2021, 2022, 2023) Most matches played – 59 Most matches won – 50 Most consecutive matches won – 17

Djokovic holds the record for the most titles and finals at the Paris Masters, with seven triumphs and nine finals throughout his glittering career.

The Serbian has won the Paris Masters more than any other Masters title in his career, so it should be no surprise that no other player has managed to better him.

Elsewhere, Djokovic also holds the record for the most consecutive titles and most consecutive finals, with three.

In fact, Djokovic is so impressive at the Paris Masters that he’s managed to reach three straight finals at the event on two different occasions, between 2013-2015 and 2021 and 2023.

No player has played more matches or won more ties at the Paris Masters than Djokovic either, with the star donning the Paris court 59 times and collecting 50 victories.

The nine men to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters

Djokovic also managed 17 straight victories at the tournament between 2013 and 2016 in a period which brought him three titles and a quarterfinal appearance, before he was beaten by Marin Cilic.

It’s a testament to Djokovic’s sheer dominance and longevity at the Paris Masters that no matter what happens at this year’s event, he will keep hold of all eight of these records.

There isn’t a single player even close to any of these eight records at Djokovic currently holds at the Paris Masters, so he can put all of his focus on trying to gain as many points needed to qualify for the 2026 ATP Finals.

The Paris Masters takes place between the 2nd and the 8th November this year.