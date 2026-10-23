The only three players who have beaten Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters in the last decade

Novak Djokovic is set to appear at the Paris Masters once again in 2026 as he looks to try and secure enough points to qualify for the ATP Finals.

Djokovic has missed the final Masters tournament on the ATP Tour calendar in the last two seasons, but he’s already stated his intentions to play the indoor event.

Unsurprisingly, Djokovic holds an excellent record at the Paris Masters, having won the tournament a record seven times in his career already.

However, the players who have beaten him at the tournament are somewhat surprising, considering where they currently are in the ATP Tour rankings.

More Novak Djokovic news

What Novak Djokovic has achieved in 2026 that no other player on the ATP Tour has managed

Novak Djokovic praised for recent decision which could help him win the Australian Open

You have to go back to 2022 for Djokovic’s last defeat at the Paris Masters and even that came in the final of the competition.

Djokovic defeated the likes of Lorenzo Musetti, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Karen Khachanov en route to reach the final of the tourament for the eight time in his career at that point.

He was unable to lift the trophy, however, as he was beaten by Holger Rune, who claimed the first Masters title of his burgeoning career.

Rune was, and still is, considered one of the most talented young players on the ATP Tour, but he has seen his career derailed by injury in the last year.

The star suffered an achilles injury in 2025, which kept him out of action for nearly a year. He has returned to the ATP Tour now, but he has not managed to get up to speed just yet, currently sitting outside the top 1000 in the rankings.

Djokovic’s previous defeat before his 2022 loss to Rune also came in the final, as he was beaten by Khachanov at the 2018 event, who was unseeded at the time.

Khachanov has proved himself as a very solid player on the ATP Tour since and he currently sits at world No 24 in the rankings after reaching the semifinals of the US Open earlier this year.

Two years before that, and Djokovic suffered the third of his three defeats in the last decade at the Paris Masters.

This one came against Marin Cilic, who beat Djokovic in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Masters event.

While it was a surprise at the time, Cilic was already a Grand Slam champion and he was the ninth seed at the Paris Masters that year.

It is fascinating that Djokovic has such a lengthy history at the Paris Masters and yet none of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal were able to defeat him at the tournament.

All of Djokovic’s defeats at the Paris Masters would come under the ‘surprise’ category, and none more so than the last three he suffered in 2016, 2018, and 2022.