Alex Eala began her US Open campaign in fine style after dismissing American Mary Stoiana in two sets in the first round on Tuesday.

Few other players have been under the spotlight like the 17th seed heading into the US Open but the 21-year-old showed no signs of nerves in her 6-1 6-2 victory.

Her 23-year-old opponent is at a career-high ranking of 113 but she was no match for the Filipina, who was cheered on by an army of fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Eala‘s serve has been heavily scrutinised following her rise up the rankings in recent months but she was able to win 28 out of her 44 first serves during the night session.

Next up, she faces Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova in round two – a player she lost to in a tight three-setter in Strasbourg back in May. Ahead of that encounter, here is every word Eala said in her post-match press conference.

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Level of play

I’m very happy with the level I produced today. It’s never easy, especially in the first round of a tournament of the US Open, nonetheless. And I think Mary’s been having some good weeks. So yeah, super happy.

Serve

I think I served pretty well. I’ll have to take a bit more time to process the match. The serve is just a constant effort and constant work and trying to improve. I’m always trying to improve something. So I’m happy with how I served today. Hopefully we’re going up or maintaining the level in the next couple of matches.

This year vs last year

It felt different, definitely. But not to say that one is more challenging than the other. It’s just different circumstances. It was my first time playing one of the main stadiums here in the US Open and it was very loud.

And especially when the roof is covered. So that’s something that adds to the atmosphere, but it’s also something you have to navigate. Coming in as a seeded player and having done pretty good, I would say this American swing, it brings a different vibe. Of course, you’re a little more confident. There’s a little more expectations, but I think I handled it.

Extra nerves from the expectation?

Well, there were nerves for sure. And I’m not really sure if I can pinpoint where they came from, if it’s from the noise, if it’s from the first round of a Slam, but I think with experience, my goal is to tune it out. And I’ve had experience with big crowds, especially in the past year.

And I think I’ve been navigating quite well within myself to keep the focus and focus on what I need to pay attention to and points A, B, and C. And in the end, when you get into the groove, get into the rhythm, we play tennis and a match is a match, whether I think there are so many people or none. So I think once the players get into that groove, the effect of external factors lessen a little bit.

US Open expectations

What I want from this tournament, I think I’ve prepared quite well leading up to it. My team’s put in the work, I’ve put in the work. So to have more matches with the level that I see I can produce, and I’ve been producing these past couple of weeks, I think today was a good first match. I was able to execute a lot of the points, be aggressive, play my game. So continuing that trajectory.

Round two match against Oleksandra Oliynykova

Yes, it was a really good match [when I played her in Strasbourg]. Very intense, quite tight. I think looking back at that match, there are a lot of things that I could have done better.

And I think I’ve been working on since then, it’s been a couple months. I think I’ve developed a lot in said months. All I can do is come into that match with the same mindset as today, the same mindset, or even better than the mindset I’ve been having these past couple of weeks, and try to do my best.

Where your maturity and intelligence comes from

I don’t know. I think being a professional tennis player and being in this very professional environment to a very competitive environment and being surrounded by so many amazing, intelligent and charismatic women and people.

I guess I’ve just learned from my surroundings. I’ve absorbed knowledge. I’m constantly trying to be a better person, a more intelligent, more aware person. And to just be the best version of myself. I don’t think my tennis would be as good as it is now if I wasn’t the person that I am off the court and I wasn’t as open-minded or eager to learn. So I think those two go hand in hand.

Enjoying the journey vs being ‘championship robust’

I’m still so young, so I have so much to learn when it comes to managing… there’s so much I feel I’m going to experience and so many challenges I’ve yet to encounter. But right now, I think with the success I’ve been having this past year and my improvement coming quite rapidly. It feels like just yesterday that I was dreaming to be on Armstrong, for example, or dreaming to play against the players that I’ve been playing against.

Let’s say, in a match like this in the morning, I was nervous. It’s the first round of a Slam and I’m coming in seeded. It’s a little different because I’ve been doing well recently.

I just think it would be such a shame if I didn’t do my best to enjoy. There are so many people who are showing love for me and for all the other players and I’m playing on Armstrong. There were times when you’re dreaming and you’re a little kid, you don’t know if you’re actually going to do it, right? Of course, you say, ‘I can, I can, I can’. But whether you actually do is a different thing. And now I’m here. So it would be a big shame if I didn’t enjoy what I had.

Surprised by the fans?

I think now I’ve experienced it a lot recently. And I think in terms of being professional… you know, compartmentalising and finding my peace, I’ve definitely gotten a better rhythm at it. But it doesn’t get old.

They do still surprise me. Yes, they do. The fans are very creative and I love to see it. I thought it was super cute. They just make my day.

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