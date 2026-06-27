Jannik Sinner raised a “very important topic” and also refused to answer two questions about the prize money protest in his press conference ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

World No 1 Sinner is the defending champion at Wimbledon, where he will aim to win his fifth career Grand Slam title and first of the 2026 season.

The Italian star is playing his first tournament since he suffered an alarming physical collapse during his shock second round loss at Roland Garros last month. The 24-year-old addressed the medical tests he underwent after Paris.

Sinner is among a host of top players protesting Grand Slam prize money by limiting their press conferences at Wimbledon to a maximum of 15 minutes.

Here is everything Sinner said to the media ahead of the grass-court major at the All England Club.

Q. What exactly were the tests like after Roland Garros and what did you learn from them?

SINNER: No, were general tests to see health-wise how I was, to be sure that all is okay with the body, which is. All tests were really good. Even though we are very sure we need to practise in hotter conditions. I feel like everywhere where we play is going to be very hot. Every year is getting warmer and warmer. It a very important topic. But at the same time I’m happy the work we’re doing. We try to improve in the best possible way, then we see how it goes in the future.

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Q. You’re doing the limited media today, the first week. Do you feel any progress is being made?

SINNER: Yeah, I think it’s getting better, even though we are not at the point where we are 100% happy. In the same time we have seen improvement. Again, it’s not about the money – not only about the money. It’s the whole scenario we take into consideration with welfare and everything else. Let’s see. But yeah, it’s in the future.

Q. You played a lot going into Roland Garros. Obviously not played as much coming into Wimbledon. How do those two methods compare and how you’re feeling?

SINNER: Yeah, I feel good. I think grass is very different surface obviously. You come here trying to do your best. In the same time if you play a tournament before here, maybe it’s not going the way you would like to, you come here with some doubts. If you don’t play any tournament, you don’t have these doubts, you just go and play. Look, last year I lost second round in Halle. I came here and I played very well. Every year is different. I try to have as much confidence as possible in my shots and in my abilities. First rounds, they’re always going to be very tough. I know that mentally. We are preparing ourself in the best possible way.

Q. On the welfare issues you’re wanting the Slams to address, why have the players not taken up Wimbledon’s offer of setting a player council to discuss these issues?

SINNER: I just think it’s better if we don’t discuss here. I don’t like to talk about this at the moment. Thank you.

Q. You’re saying you needed to train in hotter conditions. I know the time is short from French Open to Wimbledon. Have you done anything, changes in your fitness routine, to be in better shape for the hot weather?

SINNER: Yeah, of course you cannot simulate 100% what you feel in a match because of tension-wise everything going around before and after match. We did some changes. I don’t say big, big changes. But I always believe in small details and small changes. We are happy at the moment with what we are doing. The result we’re not going to see here. It’s a long process. There’s no magic behind. But yeah, we are doing as much as we can. I’m very happy with the work we did in the last two and a half weeks. Very long days. I feel well-prepared.

Q. On the prize money, if you’re making progress, why continue the protest? Would you describe it as being closer to a solution, closer towards moving

toward a boycott?

SINNER: Look, I think we talked enough about this at the moment. The Grand Slams know what we ask, then we see how it goes. Again, I’m here now to talk about tennis.

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