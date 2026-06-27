Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have all shared their thoughts on Serena Williams’ sensational singles comeback at Wimbledon.

Williams has not played a singles match since the 2022 US Open, when she made what, at the time, seemed to be her farewell from tennis.

Earlier this month, Williams made her return to the sport at the Queen’s Club Championships, where she partnered Victoria Mboko in doubles.

The pair won their first round match, but Mboko was forced to withdraw before the second round due to injury.

Williams then played doubles at the Berlin Open, where she and Karolina Muchova lost in the opening round.

The 44-year-old American has received a main draw wildcard for the women’s singles event at Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has won Wimbledon seven times, will face world No 53 Maya Joint in the first round.

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Here is what Djokovic, Sabalenka and Gauff said about Williams’ Wimbledon return.

Djokovic: “First and foremost, what she’s doing is inspirational and it’s epic. That’s what I told her. I always admired her career, her journey, her story. Of course, Venus’, as well. For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort to, not just for her own satisfaction or coming back on the tour, but also to give all of us a pleasure of seeing her back on the court – in singles as well as doubles – is remarkable.

“I told her that whatever happens, what she’s doing is truly inspirational for me personally, I’m sure for millions around the world. I see her in the gym more than I have, I think, seen her when she was at her prime. It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible. It’s admirable, honestly, the effort she’s putting in.

“Of course, all eyes are on her, her comeback. I just hope that she will enjoy because she really deserves. She created something historical, legendary in her career. She deserves every applause she’s going to get.”

Sabalenka: “I don’t know how far [Williams can go]. I’m super excited to see her play. That’s incredible. I heard she said she’s doing that for her kids to see her play. They really get excited about that. It’s amazing what she’s doing. Also it’s Serena Williams, everyone was talking about that. She’s bringing more eyes on tennis. It’s a good thing for tennis. I’m really excited to see her play.”



Gauff: “We haven’t seen Serena play in many years, so there’s not really much a scouting report you can go off of. I definitely think she (Joint) has to go in it believing she can win. Yeah, obviously, I don’t know, we haven’t seen her play. I don’t know how the match is going to be. Anyone playing a Williams sister, I don’t know what court they’re going to be on, I’m sure it’s going to be Centre or Court 1, it’s not going to be easy.

“I played the sport because of them [Serena and Venus Williams], believed that I could do things because of them. I look up to them a lot. Even when I played them, I’m still admiring. I think that’s the only time that’s happened to me in this sport.”

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