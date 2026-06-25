Jannik Sinner has revealed he and his team “came to a conclusion which is very good” after undergoing tests following his physical collapse at Roland Garros.

The world No 1 suffered a dramatic five-set defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round at the French Open, where he was the overwhelming title favourite.

Sinner entered the match on a 30-match winning streak and led 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 before his body broke down in the Paris heat.

In his first match since his shock Roland Garros exit, Sinner beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3 at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club on Wednesday.

Temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius in London on Wednesday, but Sinner looked in good shape ahead of his Wimbledon title defence, which will begin next week.

At a press conference attended by Tennis365 at Hurlingham, Sinner revealed what he has been doing since Roland Garros.

“We did some testing, we tried to understand what happened, we came to a conclusion which is very good,” said the 24-year-old.

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“So, we worked very much, we changed a little bit the work as well, trying to see how my body reacts in different conditions. And that’s it.

“At the same time, things can happen. I know it’s an unpredictable sport, but I try to see the positive thing.

“I’ve had some good practice weeks, trying to put in as much fuel as possible also for after Wimbledon, because it’s very long with Montreal, Cincinnati, US Open. You don’t have a lot of time to work physically, so we did a lot of work in the last couple of weeks.”

The four-time major champion also highlighted the benefit of playing a match in the heat ahead of Wimbledon.

“That’s exactly what I need, a good preparation before starting the tournament. From Monday on, it is not that warm, but if it is warm, we did a lot of work. We cannot do more than this,” said Sinner.

“In future, we will always try to practise where the warmer conditions could be, because I feel like every tournament is getting warmer and warmer every year, so it’s going to be important, but we did a lot of work. Also today was a good preparation.”

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