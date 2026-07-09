Greg Rusedski believes Arthur Fery has a real shot at beating Alexander Zverev and making the Wimbledon final.

The 23-year-old was handed a wildcard for SW19, and while 10 Brits fell on a nightmare opening day at Wimbledon, Fery has been a standard-bearer for his country.

The former Stanford University student came back from the dead in his five set wins over Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

And then Fery put on a clinic to upset ninth seed and French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli in three sets on Centre Court on Wednesday.

The Brit faces his toughest test yet on Friday when he takes on second seed and Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev but off the back of his ‘Ferytale’ run, former British No 1 Rusedski would not be too surprised to see him secure another upset.

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His quarter-final win over Cobolli saw him jump up to 36 in the rankings, with Fery starting the tournament outside the world’s top 100. If he reaches the final, Fery will climb to 26th and a Wimbledon triumph would catapult him to 13th.

While that may be a tall order, Rusedski believes the Brit has “no weaknesses” in his game, is improving his second serve, which has at times looked vulnerable, and if he stays healthy, he can finish the year inside the top 20.

He said on the latest episode of Off Court, “Health is your wealth. That is what stopped him in the past, not his tennis game. He was one of the top college tennis players as well, he was No 1 for Stanford, and he’s finally healthy.

“It’s having that consistent run week in, week out. This will give him immense confidence, no matter what happens, whether he wins or loses. If he wins, it’s an even bigger deal because that gets him to the top 20, making a major final, and he’s got a real shot.

“You look at his game, there are no real weaknesses. We talked about the second serve being a problem. He won 66% of second serve points… that number is astonishing. If you’re 54+ on second serves, that’s outstanding; 66 is ridiculous.

“It was dominant. He’s improving all the time and if he stays healthy, there is no reason by the end of the year, he is not in the top 20 in the world. Nobody is going to want to play him.”

As Rusedski alluded to, Fery has previously suffered with bone bruising in his arm, something that has waylaid the progress of former British No 1. Fery will have little to no points to defend for the rest of the year, so he has a great chance to really climb the rankings in 2026.

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