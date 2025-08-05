Iga Swiatek gave a candid assessment of her performance after her surprise defeat to Clara Tauson at the 2025 Canadian Open.

The world No 3 fell 6-7(1), 3-6 to 19th-ranked Tauson in the last 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal on Sunday evening.

Swiatek hit 46 unforced errors, 25 of which were from her forehand side, as she suffered her first loss in four meetings with the 22-year-old Dane.

The Pole fought back from 5-3 down in the opening set, but lost six straight points in the tiebreak to lose the set.

In the second set, Swiatek broke back in the seventh game having trailed 1-4, but Tauson made the decisive breakthrough to go up 5-3 before sealing the win.

The six-time Grand Slam champion entered the match on a nine-match winning streak — during which she had lost just a single set.

The run included Swiatek’s charge to her maiden Wimbledon title last month and dominant wins over Hanyo Guo and Eva Lys in her first two matches in Canada.

Swiatek now holds a 8-4 record from her four appearances at the Canadian Open, with her best result her semi-final showing in 2023.

In her press conference after losing to Tauson, Swiatek recognised that her high error count proved costly.

“I made too many mistakes in the tiebreak,” Swiatek said.

“In the second set, I felt Clara had the wind in her sails and I didn’t really know how to solve the problems. I definitely made too many mistakes on balls I could have played.

“Of course, I didn’t play perfectly here. I always feel like I have to adapt to hard courts. And these matches are also an opportunity to learn.

“I feel like I made the same mistakes I did at the end of my hard-court season in March.”

The 24-year-old will next compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, which gets underway on Thursday August 7.

Tauson, who lost to Swiatek in the fourth round at Wimbledon, said: “I just felt like after I won the first set that I needed to continue, because I know she’s never going to give up, and she’s going to come out firing no matter what.

“I think obviously getting a win against her after losing to her in Wimbledon and a couple of weeks ago is obviously nice, because I was not feeling great in that match, and I felt like I was playing some good tennis in Wimbledon. So I felt like if I could keep that going, I thought I had a shot.”

