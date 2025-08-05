Emma Raducanu has a new coach.

It emerged ahead of the 2025 Cincinnati Open that the 22-year-old would start work with Francisco Roig this summer, with the partnership set to last until at least the end of the season.

Raducanu’s decision to hire Roig puts an end to her partnership with Mark Petchey for now, though he is expected to remain a close confidante of the former US Open champion.

Roig is one of the most acclaimed coaches of recent years, but who exactly is the Spaniard looking to help Raducanu continue her recent positive momentum?

Playing career

Before moving into coaching, Roig himself embarked on a professional tennis career.

The Barcelona native reached a career-high of world No 60 on the ATP Tour singles rankings in 1992, though found more success on the doubles court.

Roig was the winner of nine ATP Tour doubles titles and progressed to a further 12 finals, predominantly with Tomas Carbonell, climbing to 23rd in the doubles rankings.

He retired from singles action in 1999, though he remained regularly active as a doubles player until 2001, and would make occasional returns to court after that.

Coaching career

After his retirement, Roig joined Rafael Nadal’s entourage in early 2005, just as the legendary Spaniard was beginning to stamp his authority on the sport.

Nadal won the first of his 14 French Open titles later that summer and would win 22 Grand Slam crowns in total, all with Roig in his corner.

The 57-year-old first acted as Toni Nadal’s assistant coach, and later worked alongside both Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez after ‘Uncle Toni’ stepped back in 2017.

The pair even played doubles together at points, partnering up at the 2009 Canadian Open and the 2014 Qatar Open.

Roig officially parted ways with Nadal at the end of 2022, following a season that saw the Spaniard claim his last two major titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

After leaving Nadal’s team, Roig initially started working with former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, though their partnership was ultimately short-lived.

He most recently spent just under a year working with former top-10 star and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, starting in December 2023.

Despite the Italian’s injury issues, the partnership proved to be a successful one, with Berrettini winning titles in Marrakech, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel under Roig’s guidance.

However, the two parted ways in October 2024, with Roig not taking up any further coaching roles until this new partnership with Raducanu.

What can he bring to Raducanu?

Raducanu has been through an array of coaches across her short and often tumultuous career, so what could Roig bring to her game that others have not been able to in the past?

The good news for the 2021 US Open champion, long recognised as one of the best students of the game, is that Roig is perceived to be one of the best observers in the sport.

Speaking to Christopher Clarey for his book The Warrior, Feliciano Lopez – a confidante of both Roig and Nadal – credited the 57-year-old’s key insights for revitalising Nadal’s game.

“Technically, I think he’s the best coach in the world,” Lopez said. “He doesn’t use that much video analysis, but he sees things that the rest of the coaches don’t see.

“He’s able to see things in Rafa’s forehand or movement that no other guys would notice, and it allowed them to be very specific and precise.”

With Raducanu on the cusp of returning to the top 30 of the WTA Rankings this season, Roig could be the person to help guide her back into contention.

