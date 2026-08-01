Jessica Pegula has made the bold claim that ‘no other sport’ would tolerate what tennis players have come to accept regarding the supposedly declining quality of tennis balls.

The American has reached the semi-finals of the WTA 500 event in Washington, where she will next face Diana Shnaider.

Pegula has enjoyed another remarkably consistent season, reaching the quarter-finals or better at eight tournaments, including four of the last five WTA 1000 events.

Despite a surprise first-round exit to Kimberly Birrell at the French Open, she reached her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final before being edged out by compatriot Coco Gauff.

Pegula is currently ranked world No 3 and has the opportunity to extend her lead over fourth-ranked Gauff if she goes on to win the Washington title, having only third-round points to defend at the two upcoming North American WTA 1000 events.

She is also defending a semi-final showing at the US Open, which takes place from August 30 to September 13.

Despite her impressive form, Pegula used part of her post-match press conference to voice her frustrations over the quality and consistency of tennis balls.

“We’ve talked a lot about these freaking tennis balls, till the cows come home, oh my gosh,” she began.

“It’s just hard, because you learn a lot about it.

“Like, there’s different manufacturers. So, obviously, different countries, so different tournaments get the same ball, but it’s from a different place that makes them so it feels different.

“I think the surface of the court, and does it fit with the ball? Like, sometimes the balls are okay, but you put it on a gritty court, and they get really chewed up.

“The weather: sometimes it’s really hot and humid, sometimes it’s cooler, so that dictates whether they fly or they don’t fly. Like, there are so many variables.

“And even day to day, how they change from it being, like, maybe cooler today, but hot the other day.

“And so it’s kind of like an impossible thing to solve.”

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Different tournaments use different brands of tennis balls. For example, Dunlop balls are used at the Australian Open, Wilson at the French Open and the US Open, and Slazenger at Wimbledon.

Pegula’s comments echo concerns raised by several ATP players, including Daniil Medvedev, who has repeatedly criticised the lack of consistency between tournaments.

Speaking at this year’s Rotterdam Open, the former US Open champion said: “The problem is when you touch it with the racket, it does not react the same way on your shots, so how do you want us to play tennis?”

Pegula concluded that the constant changes in tennis balls have a significant impact on players.

“I think where you get frustrated is where you’re constantly changing, and I know at one point, the men were playing with, like, three different balls in three weeks. Like, that’s crazy. Like, you ask any other sport to kind of deal with that, and they’re like, Are you joking? Like, that wouldn’t happen.

“So it sounds silly, but it does make a big difference.”