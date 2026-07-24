John McEnroe has faced a barrage of negative social media coverage during his appearances as a BBC TV pundit at Wimbledon in recent years, with the tide appearing turn against the seven-time Grand Slam singles king.

McEnroe has long been one of the star attractions in the BBC team of analysts assembled for the two-week extravaganza at Wimbledon.

A legendary player who was as famous for his on court rants as he was for his brilliance with a racket in his hand when he was in his prime in the 1980s, McEnroe’s pointed views have always stirred plenty of debate.

Yet in an era when forthright views are always met with a degree of pessimism, McEnroe has become a divisive figure for many.

After veteran broadcasters Andrew Castle and John Lloyd saw their time on the BBC Wimbledon team come to an end this summer, the UK media are speculating that McEnroe may be next.

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The brash New Yorker has already taken a pay cut with the BBC for his two-week stint at the All England Club, with the state broadcaster releasing details of their highest earners in an annual list that always causes a stir.

McEnroe’s used to appear on this list as he collected a massive £200,000 for just 14 days of work, but his name has not been published on the last two lists, which confirms his salary has dipped below the £178,000 disclosure threshold.

McEnroe was heavily criticised when he stated his belief that Britain’s Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon in 2021 when she suffered a ‘panic attack’ in her match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Some of his more contentious views continued to spark debate this year, but Wimbledon would lose one of its biggest characters if McEnroe was not part of the BBC team.

He bolsters his income by also working for American television during the grass court tournament and has given no hint that he is ready to give up his lucrative roles.

BBC lead commentator Castle came to a different conclusion after he was told he would not be allowed to continue to take the top matches if he stayed on in a more reduced capacity.

“I am a bit sad about it, of course,” said Castle on the BBC ahead of what was his last Wimbledon final in his role earlier this month.

“I have fabulous memories. It’s the best job in tennis broadcasting, but we’re being put out to grass, I mean that’s it. Booted.”

The BBC have yet to confirm who will replace Castle as their lead commentator for the 2027 Championships, with some rumours suggesting they could hand the duty of covering the men’s singles final to a female commentator for the first time.

A more likely scenario may see Scotman Andrew Cotter land the prestigious role, with the outstanding Nick Lester another strong contender to get the top BBC job.

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