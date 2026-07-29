Jannik Sinner’s decision to withdraw from the Canadian Open has been a major talking points, with pundits and fans divided on whether it’s a good decision.

The Italian was on track to win every Masters event in a single calendar year, but that can no longer happen now he will not play the Montreal event.

Instead, Sinner will enjoy a further two weeks away from the limelight before returning for his US Open preparations at the Cincinnati Open, which begins on August 11th.

Fabio Fognini has praised Sinner for his decision, while many have questioned why the star is unable to play another event when he’s only played Wimbledon since his Roland Garros exit.

Kim Clijsters, meanwhile, has praised Sinner for his withdrawal from the Canadian Open, although she has suggested there could be issues with the world No 1.

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“I think that just shows that maybe there’s something going on behind the scenes,” she said on her podcast Love All. “Maybe he’s not just not physically or mentally ready after winning Wimbledon to go back and just compete again at such an intense high level.

“Because these tournaments are not in a shorter amount of time. You play a lot of of tennis, intense matches, and and I think it’s a very, very smart choice and knowing the team around him and Darren and the way that they work, I’m sure they’ve thought about it enough for a while.”

However, Clijsters believes ultimately Sinner has made the right decision as it will likely boost his chances of winning the US Open title.

“It’s always with what’s coming up in the back of your mind and winning the US Open is obviously going to be his biggest goal,” said the Belgian.

“The next few weeks of what’s coming up in the States and if the goal is to be ready there and not get burned out mentally and or physically because you want win another masters to try and break the record.

“I think he will break plenty of records or he has been breaking plenty of records. I think it’s just very smart to think about like what’s the most important thing and not get distracted by being the number one to ever do this or that. And I just I think it’s a smart choice, but I’m sure it wasn’t easy.”

Sinner only played the Cincinnati Open and US Open, which resulted in two final appearances. However, he want home ended handed as he lost both to Carlos Alcaraz.