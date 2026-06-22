Just hours after Marketa Vondrousova received a four-year ban from tennis, the former Wimbledon champion has shared a lengthy social media statement.

The Czech star refused to take a drug test at her home in December, citing stress and poor mental health as the reason for rejecting the request.

As a result, Vondrousova has received an incredibly lengthy ban, which will see her miss tennis until 2030, the year she turns 30 years old.

The star has taken to Instagram to share her official response and she remains adamant that she did not do anything wrong during the process.

On Instagram, the world number 120 wrote: “I never thought I would be writing something like this. And honestly, I would not wish what I have been through over the past few months on anyone.

“Waking up every day, with uncertainty, fear, and the feeling that you are losing control over your own life is something that is difficult to put into words. It has been an incredibly exhausting and painful period that affected me far more deeply than I could have ever imagined.

“Tennis has been my entire life. From the moment I first picked up a racket as a little girl, through thousands of training sessions, injuries, comebacks, and moments I could only dream of back then. It gave me everything. And I gave everything back to it. I have never doped.

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“I have never had a positive test. Throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and I have always stepped onto the court with a clear conscience. Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life. I was tested again.

“The result was negative, just like every test before it. The past seven months have been the hardest of my life. Seven months of waiting. Seven months of uncertainty. Seven months of fighting. Seven months of hoping every single day that everything would work out in the end.

“Instead, they became months filled with fear, helplessness, and exhaustion. A time when I had to open up my private life in ways most people would only share with their closest loved ones. A time when I did everything in my power to show that I had nothing to hide.

“I cooperated. I answered every question. I provided everything that was asked of me. I testified before the tribunal and did my best to explain what happened. I gave it everything I had. Every bit of my energy, strength, and belief.

“Even during these seven months, I continued to fulfill all my responsibilities as a professional athlete. Everyday I updated my whereabouts information so that I could be tested at any time and I was tested every test during this period was negative just as every test throughout my career has been.

“This entire process changed me the sleepless nights the anxiety the days when it was difficult to function normally the Moments when I felt completely powerless one of the hardest things was coming to terms with the fact that the future of the career I had spent my entire life building was no longer in my hands all the while you hope that the truth will be enough.

“That everything will be explained that if you are honest cooperative and do everything you can it will be enough but sometimes it isn’t professional sport means accepting rules and controls I’ve always respected them and I understand why they exist I only wish that they never lose their humanity and that those responsible for enforcing the rules are held to the same standards.

“There were many moments when I felt no longer had the strength to continue that is why I am proud that we never gave up and fought until the very last day for what we believed in today however I cannot say what comes next.

“The last seven months have left marks that will not disappear overnight they took away my joy my confidence and the sense of security I once had and honestly I do not know how long it would take to find those things again.

“What I do know is that I did everything that was within in my power that throughout my career and throughout these most difficult months I acted according to my conscience and that no matter what the future brings I will always be able to say that.

“Thank you to my family thank you to my friends thank you to everyone who stood by me when it could have been easiest to walk away you showed me what truly matters in life titles trophies and victories eventually fade the people who stay beside you when your world is falling apart do not and for that I will be forever grateful today.

“I honestly do not know what comes next for the next time in my life. I do not have a plan for the first time in my life I do not know where the road ahead leads.

“The last seven months have taken more from me than I could they thought they could they changed me they let wounds that were not disappear overnight and honestly I do not know how long it would take to find my back find my way back to the person I was before all of this, but they did not take everything they did not take the person I am they did not take the values I believe in and they did not take the people who carried me through the darkest months of my life right now.

“That is what I am holding on to because even though this chapter ends with more pain than I have ever imagined it does not erase who I am what I believe in what everything I gave to this sport I still know who I am and no decision can take that away from me.”

Although she did not confirm if she would be appealing the decision, it is widely expected that the 2023 Wimbledon winner will do so.