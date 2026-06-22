Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina failed to capitalise on each other’s shock defeats at the Berlin Open while Linda Noskova hits a new high and Marie Bouzkova, Alex Eala and Nikola Bartunkova earned handsome rewards.

After missing out on the chance to edge closer to Sabalenka at the French Open and the Queen’s Club Championship, Rybakina had another opportunity to reduce the points lead to the world No 1, but she again came up short as she was upset by Eala in the round of 16 in Berlin.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka then had a chance to increase her advantage over the world No 2, but she fell in the semi-final at the WTA 500 event for the second consecutive year as she suffered an extraordinary final set collapse against Jessica Pegula, losing 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 0-6.

It means the gap between the two remains 947 and Rybakina will get a chance to replace Sabalenka – who has been No 1 since October 2024 – at the top of the WTA Rankings.

The top nine remains unchanged with only Pegula (324) and Elina Svitolina (108) earning ranking points while Noskova makes her top 10 debut at No 10 following her title run at the Berlin Open.

WTA News

Former British No 1 casts doubts over Serena Williams comeback hopes

Coco Gauff will be delighted with a change Wimbledon has made for 2026

The Czech – who had previously peaked at No 12 – climbed three places this week to also earn a top-10 ranking at Wimbledon.

Bouzkova climbs five places to a new career-high No 22 after winning her fourth WTA Tour singles title with her win over Emma Navarro, who is up one to No 24, in the Nottingham Open final.

Eala enjoyed a glorious week in Germany as she beat top-10 players Rybakina and Svitolina and she is rewarded with a five-place jump to No 30 – one place behind her her career best.

The Filipina is two places ahead of Emma Raducanu, who is down one spot after opting not to compete at Nottingham following her extended run at Queen’s Club.

Bartunkova earned praise from Sabalenka after she came close to upsetting the world No 1 in the quarter-final in Berlin and her run has seen her surge 16 places into the top-50 for the first time as she now sits at No 46 – well above her previous best of 61.

Sabalenka described the 20-year-old as a future WTA “superstar”, stating: “Oh my god, what a player, what an incredible young girl and future superstar. I was thinking: ‘Woah, that’s how it feels to play against me!’”

Behind her are Diane Parry (+13) at No 47, Oleksandra Oliynykova (+2) at No 49 and Caty McNally (+4) at No 50 who also cracked new highs.

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova continues her resurgence as she is up another 13 places to No 74 while fellow Czech Darja Vidmanova reached the top 100 for the first time with an 18-place jump to No 90.

In terms of those going backwards, Xinyu Wang is -20 to No 52, Magda Linette -10 to No 58, Mccartney Kessler -18 to No 62 and Dayana Yastremska -16 to No 66.

But former world No 6 Marketa Vondrousova is the biggest dropper as she is down 73 places and now sits at No 122 as she remains sidelined. The Czech has not played since it was announced she had been charged by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for “refusing or failing to submit to Sample collection without compelling justification after notification by a duly authorised Person”.

However, she is still free to compete as the charge does not come with a provisional suspension.

WTA Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,090

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 8,143

3. Iga Swiatek Poland – 6,733

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,380

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,751

6. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,523

7. Coco Gauff United States – 4,879

8. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,423

9. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,670

10. Linda Noskova Czechia – 3,489 (+3)

11. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 3,438 (-1)

12. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,385 (-1)

13. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 3,157 (-1)

14. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,617

15. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,571

16. Diana Shnaider – 2,548

17. Iva Jovic United States – 2,436

18. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,415

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,411

20. Anna Kalinskaya – 2,212