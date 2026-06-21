Alexander Zverev’s time at the Halle Open came to an end as he was defeated in three sets by Taylor Fritz in the semi-final of the tournament.

Zverev had won 10 matches prior to his defeat to the American, having finally ended his long wait for a Grand Slam by winning Roland Garros.

While his Roland Garros triumph would have surely got that monkey off his back, the German star has another major problem heading into Wimbledon.

While Zverev cited blood sugar problems during his match with Fritz, his recent record against top 10 players is ropey at best heading into Wimbledon.

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After his defeat to Fritz, Zverev has lost 17 of his last 20 matches against top 10 players.

In that time, Zverev has only managed to defeat Ben Shelton twice and Lorenzo Musetti, while seven top 10 players have got the better of him.

Jannik Sinner has beaten him eight times, while Fritz’s victory at the Halle Open was the third time he has beaten him in that time period.

Carlos Alcaraz has managed two victories against Zverev, while Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, and Lorenzo Musetti have all beaten him in his last 20 matches against top 10 players.

Zverev’s Roland Garros victory was monumental, but it has already been pointed out that he failed to beat a single player ranked inside the top 10.

His victory over Flavio Cobolli in the final was the highest-ranked player he faced, and he was ranked World No. 11 at the time.

Victories over Jakub Mensik, Rafael Jodar, Jesper de Jong, Quentin Halys, Benjamin Bonzi, and Tomas Machac – while impressive – were very much expected.

If Zverev truly wants to kick on and become one of the ATP Tour’s very best following his Roland Garros triumph, he will absolutely need to sort out his record against top 10 players.

He will receive a brilliant opportunity to do just that as he arrives at a Wimbledon boasting nine of the top 10, following Alcaraz’s withdrawal.

However, Zverev’s record at Wimbledon over the years is patchy at best. The World No. 3 has never reached past the fourth round of the Grand Slam, having been knocked out at that stage of the tournament on three occasions.

The German was knocked out of the competiton at the first round stage last year, as he was stunned in a five set match against Arthur Rinderknech.

Despite finally claiming a Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, Zverev will have two areas of poor form he needs to address at the grass court Grand Slam.