Novak Djokovic has given an update on his body ahead of the 2026 China Open following his concerning physical collapse at the US Open.

The 39-year-old tennis legend has won a record six China Open titles, and he is set to make his first appearance at the ATP 500 event in Beijing since 2015.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not played since his body broke down in a shock five-set loss to Mariano Navone in the first round at the US Open on 31 August.

Here is everything Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference in Beijing.

Q. A lot has probably changed around here in the 11 years since you’ve been here. What are your impressions as you have walked the grounds? How different does it feel or does it feel familiar?

DJOKOVIC: Yeah, it’s been a while. 11 years has passed since I played here the last. I have great record here. Always enjoyed playing in Beijing – in China in general, particularly here in Beijing. Great support. Great atmosphere. Practice sessions and matches, there’s a lot of love, a lot of support from Chinese tennis fans. I always look forward to that.

Eventually I was going to come back to Beijing. I’m glad that it has happened this year. I came here few days early to try to get some practice sets and some hours spent on the court before I start to play.

Yeah, it has changed. The facility has improved a lot. I mean, it was always a very impressive facility, one of the most impressive that we have in our sport.

Back in 2008 it was built for the Olympic Games that I applied here in Beijing. I remember playing in Lotus Court that is now the second court. Now obviously the big stadium has been built shortly after that for the tournament.

As I said, I always had great memories, very positive feelings on the court. Hopefully that can repeat itself and I can have a great tournament.

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Q. First time we’ve seen you since the US Open. How are you feeling with the body at the moment? What’s the past couple of weeks looked like for you?

DJOKOVIC: Yeah, feeling good so far. Let’s see. Obviously it’s completely different when you’re playing an official match comparing to the practice sets or practice sessions. But so far so good.

As I said, I was looking forward to come to China, as I always have. My record speaks for itself on the Chinese soil. Knowing that, it also brings this dimension of confidence that I really need.

Yeah, overall it’s been really good so far with the body, the way I’m feeling and playing.

Q. Considering you’re scheduling your tournaments around Slams, which makes total sense, how and why do you make the effort to make your schedule work for you to make an appearance here in China? You’re here this year. Last two years you played in Shanghai. How important is it to make a trip here?

DJOKOVIC: Well, at this stage of my career it’s really also about the tournaments where I enjoy to play, where I had the success in the past, where I feel like I’m also welcomed by the fans in a positive light, in a positive way.

As I said, history of my results on the Chinese soil has been incredible. I haven’t played here 11 years. I was trying to make it work in the past years with the schedule, but the schedule worked in such way where I played only Shanghai.

This year Beijing was on the priority list. I’m really glad I’m here.

Q. In Wimbledon you explained to us very well the challenges that you are facing in this part of your career and why you are facing these challenges. I’m wondering, after US Open, coming back here, it’s just to enjoy the crowd as you said, or you have something you also want to check or to prove to yourself?

DJOKOVIC: Well, it’s never just to enjoy. I could play exhibitions just to enjoy the crowd. I’m playing a professional tournament because I also want to win. That’s actually the primary motivation, is always trying to compete and win against the guy across the net on a given day, try to get as far as you can in a tournament.

Of course, if you can also compete in a place where you feel well in terms of conditions, in terms of the crowd support, in terms of the atmosphere, then of course it all adds up to even a better performance.

I have always expectations for myself. I think going through a career that I had, I can’t satisfy myself with opening rounds of a tournament and be happy with that. I’m always aiming for the last stages of a tournament, any tournament I play on. That’s no different now, and it will always be the same as long as I’m competing on the highest level.

Q. You had a very bad loss in 2010 at Roland Garros. After that loss you said, I saw only black, I don’t want to play tennis again. That freed you in a way. This year you had another heartbreak against [Joao] Fonseca in Roland Garros. How difficult is it for you to deal with a tough loss now that you have achieved everything there is to achieve in tennis compared to when you were younger?

DJOKOVIC: I think there is quite a significant age difference. It was a completely different stage of my career. In 2010 I was 23, 22. Yeah, you can’t compare. Just in a different stage.

The challenges are always there. They’re also opportunities to grow, to learn something new from that experience, and try to have takeaways that you can use for an improvement in whatever shape or form that improvement comes for you as a person or a player in the next period after that. I try to have that kind of mentality, nurture that kind of mentality.

Obviously when you’re out there, you’re a warrior, you’re a competitor. You don’t want to lose. You want to win. You try to do everything you possibly can. If the player is better, then that’s okay. You move on.

The good thing about tennis is there’s always a new opportunity. Practically every week there’s a tournament. So show must go on. That kind of the mentality. You turn the next page, you reset, and you give your next the best tournament.

Q. I would like to you know what is your best memory about this tournament except the fact you won here so many times?

DJOKOVIC: Other than winning, the best memories would be definitely my fans, the way they greet me, the way they support me, the way they show me love, how passionate they are about tennis.

My NoleFam here in China has been incredible, both Beijing and Shanghai, over the years. They definitely are the highlight and something I always take away anywhere I go in the world with me.

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