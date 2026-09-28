Carlos Alcaraz has revealed a request he has made to tennis chiefs as he addressed the slow playing conditions at the Laver Cup.

The Spanish superstar won both of his matches as he helped Team Europe claim a 13-5 victory over Team World at the 2026 Laver Cup in London last week.

Alcaraz partnered Jakub Mensik in doubles on Friday, and the pair earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion then downed Fritz 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 in a pulsating singles match on Saturday after saving two match points in the decisive 10-point tiebreak.

During a Laver Cup press conference, Alcaraz and Mensik were asked about the slow conditions at The O2 Arena in London.

Q. Jakub and Carlos, the conditions this week have looked very slow and actually very difficult to play in at times, it seems like. A lot of people consider indoor tennis to be tennis that helps players to attack more. What have you made of the conditions here? What’s it like playing in them? Do you think it should be any different in the future?

MENSIK: Well, yeah, obviously, especially me, or I guess all of us, we felt like the conditions were pretty slow, which, yeah, compared to the other tournaments, it’s one of the, probably, slowest surface that I have played on this year, like as far as hard courts are.

So yeah, I mean, it was really tough for me to get used to it, to get the rhythm. Especially for me, my game is a lot about the serve and heavy groundstrokes. It’s even more difficult for me to finish the ball.

More Tennis News

ATP Japan Open draw: Carlos Alcaraz could face American quartet while Holger Rune makes his return

Alexander Zverev confused by Carlos Alcaraz’s comments in joint Laver Cup press conference

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

So, the trend of this, I didn’t really know where it’s going, but obviously with the combination of the balls, which I consider them that they were not that good, as well, it was super slow (smiling).

ALCARAZ: I mean, for me, I don’t mind slow courts (smiling). You know, especially with my serve, it’s not the biggest one.

No, but yeah, in terms of, I mean, I have been talking with Yannick [Noah], team, how the tennis has improved over the years, how fast it was the courts back then. And now, it’s getting slower, but I think it’s not about the courts. It is about the balls, I would say.

We can see during a lot of tournaments how the balls’ reaction from the court is totally different. The ball becomes super big, and it’s totally different game when it’s new balls. We play two or three games with that balls, you have to adapt yourself the best you can.

I don’t know if they’re going to change it or not, but what I requested is that they have to see the best ball possible for the courts are made, the tournaments we’re going to play. I think that’s a really important things to know.

But, you know, who knows? What I can say is I’m trying to adapt myself and the game the best I can in the tournament that I go.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz says he’s considering making another major change to his schedule in 2027

