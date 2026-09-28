The 2026 China Open is just around the corner, and the number of players to withdraw from the women’s tournament has risen to 17.

This year’s edition of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing will begin on Wednesday 30 September and conclude on Sunday 11 October.

The China Open is the ninth of 10 WTA 1000 tournaments on the calendar, and it is the first big women’s tour event after the US Open.

Staged on hard courts at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, the 2026 China Open will mark the 27th edition of the WTA event in the Chinese capital.

Amanda Anisimova was the reigning China Open women’s singles champion, but the American star will not defend her title as she is dealing with a wrist injury.

“I’m so sad not to be in Beijing this year, but I need to focus on recovering from an injury,” Anisimova said. “The fans in Beijing always give amazing support, so I can’t wait to be back next year.”

More WTA Tour News

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Jessica Pegula, Marta Kostyuk, Victoria Mboko, Sorana Cirstea, Alex Eala, Madison Keys and Emma Raducanu are some of the other stars who had withdrawn from Beijing by Sunday.

Since then, Emma Navarro and Elisabetta Cocciaretto have pulled out of the WTA 1000 tournament.

WTA China Open 2026 withdrawals

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

→ replaced by Anastasia Zakharova Marta Kostyuk (world No 10) → replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

→ replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Amanda Anisimova (world No 11) → replaced by Alina Charaeva

→ replaced by Alina Charaeva Victoria Mboko (world No 15) → replaced by Lanlana Tararudee

→ replaced by Lanlana Tararudee Sorana Cirstea (world No 16) → replaced by Polina Kudermetova

→ replaced by Polina Kudermetova Alex Eala (world No 18) → replaced by Petra Marcinko

→ replaced by Petra Marcinko Madison Keys (world No 23) → replaced by Paula Badosa

→ replaced by Paula Badosa Emma Navarro (world No 24) → replaced by Sofia Kenin

→ replaced by Sofia Kenin Hailey Baptiste (world No 39) → replaced by Katie Volynets

→ replaced by Katie Volynets Barbora Krejcikova (world No 44) → replaced by Eva Lys

→ replaced by Eva Lys Karolina Pliskova (world No 49) → replaced Magda Linette

→ replaced Magda Linette Zhang Shuai (world No 55) → replaced by Maria Timofeeva

→ replaced by Maria Timofeeva Jaqueline Cristian (world No 58) → replaced Alycia Parks

→ replaced Alycia Parks Tereza Valentova (world No 61) → replaced by Taylah Preston

→ replaced by Taylah Preston Elisabetta Cocciaretto (world No 71) → replaced by Dayana Yastremska

→ replaced by Dayana Yastremska McCartney Kessler (world No 72) → replaced by Aoi Ito

→ replaced by Aoi Ito Emma Raducanu (world No 98) → replaced Sinja Kraus

READ NEXT: WTA China Open: Points Rybakina, Sabalenka, Gauff, Swiatek, Eala, Raducanu will drop

