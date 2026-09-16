Novak Djokovic is confirmed that he will return to tennis at the China Open, which is set to begin on September 30th.

Djokovic had a US Open to forget as he was beaten in the first round by Mariano Navone in a mammoth five-set contest.

The star has often had a quieter end to the season in the twilight of his career, but that will change in 2026 as he is set for the double of the China Open and the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic has not played the China Open since 2015, when he won the tournament, so it will be a very high-profile return for the Serbian at the ATP 500 event.

In a statement posted to his social media, the 24-time Gradn Slam Champion said: “I’m very happy to announce that I’m coming back after many years to play in Beijing at the China Open.

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“I am excited to come back and perform in front of all of you at the National Tennis Centre – one of the nicest venues we have in tennis. A place where I had some incredible memories and great success throughout my career.

“I want to thank all the Chinese fans for for their continuous love and support for so many years. Can’t wait to perform in front of you. See you very soon.”

Djokovic will not doubt have a very good memory of the China Open as he still holds an incredible 100% record at the tournament.

The Serbian has won the tournament a record six times and he has never tasted defeat at the event. Djokovic lifted the trophy in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015.

That included final victories over the likes of Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych, David Ferrer, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

He will be hoping he can continue his excellent run at the tournament as he has just recently fallen out of the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings for the first time since 2018.

Having not played the China Open in 2025, Djokovic will essentially have a free hit at the tournament, so it is an excellent chance to climb the rankings.

However, the ATP 500 tournament features a stacked line-up this year, so it could be tough for the 38-year-old.

Djokovic will be playing the China Open alongside the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Minaur, and Jakub Mensik.

The Serbian will be the seventh seed at the tournament, which is surely one of the lowest he has been at an ATP 500 event for much of his career.