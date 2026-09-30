Novak Djokovic left surprised by the China Open crowd after first win since Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic ended his three-match unbeaten streak by defeating Nuno Borges in straight sets in the first round of the China Open.

Djokovic is putting his 100% record on the line at the China Open as he has won the tournament all six of the times he has played in Beijing.

He did not enter the tournament this year in the best form, however, having been beaten in his last two matches against Mariano Navone at the US Open and vs Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Cincinnati Open.

Djokovic still looked plagued by his health issues against Borges in the first round of the China Open, but he just about had enough to take the Portuguese star down.

The Serbian won the match 6-3, 7-6 to reach the second round of the competition, where he will play wildcard Bu Yunchaokete.

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Speaking about the aspect of his game he was most happy with against Borges, Djokovic said: “I think serving. Serving was really good for most of the match. In the second set when he started playing better and I struggled a little bit you know physically, to stay fresh.

“When I was serving, my service games, I was dominating and going through my games quite confidently, which was helping to get those first serves in.

“High percentage, makes the life easier at least my service games. I played a great tiebreaker to close it out in two, so very happy for that.

Djokovic’s first match at the China Open for 11 years was a major event and the tournament’s main court was packed out for his arrival.

It was so busy, in fact, that Djokovic himself was left surprised by the turnout.

“I don’t think it’s linked to me producing my best in the last couple of months. I think it’s connected to, first of all, the appreciation and respect and love they have for this sport and then also for what I have done in my career. My record has been flawless here.

“I haven’t played in 11 years, but there is a reason why I love playing in China. The way they treat me, the way they support me, I feel really at home and honestly I didn’t expect a packed house for the first match. You know, 15,000 people.

“I am surprised still at this age after this many matches in this my life and pleasantly so. I’ll do my best to go as far as I can and return the love and passion that they have been bringing.”

Djokovic could be set to play Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the China Open if he finds a way past Bu Yunchaokete in his next match.