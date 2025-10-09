Novak Djokovic overcame Zizou Bergs in straight sets at the 2025 Shanghai Masters to advance to a record-extending 80th semi-final at ATP Masters 1000 level.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion downed Bergs, the world No 44, 6-3, 7-5 in the last eight to reach the semi-finals in Shanghai for a record-extending 10th time in his 11th appearance at the event.

Djokovic has become just the second player after Rafael Nadal to reach the semi-finals at multiple Masters events 10 or more times, having made the last four of the Italian Open on 13 occasions.

After what was the pair’s first meeting, Bergs suggested to Djokovic at the net that his admiration for the legendary Serb had affected his performance.

“Man, I’ve got to stop idolising you,” the 26-year-old Belgian told Djokovic, before the pair shared a warm embrace.

Colin Fleming, a former world No 17 in doubles who now works as a tennis analyst, gave his verdict on Bergs’ comment.

“Bergs told the whole story there. ‘I have got to stop idolising you’, as he walked to the net,” Fleming said on Sky Sports.

“I mean, that’s slightly bizarre in my opinion. But I get it, playing Djokovic for the first time. I think that tells the story of the match.

“I think he just overplayed it (the match) in his own mind. Playing Djokovic for the first time. Physically and in terms of his skill set, he handled it, but he couldn’t sustain the level.

“It was a rollercoaster from him. Entertaining at times, but ultimately costing him in the end.”

Former British No 1 Barry Cowan also gave his reaction to Bergs’ words in his role as a commentator for Tennis TV.

“Nice words from Bergs. I mean, you’ve only got to be honest, right? It did feel a bit like that,” Cowan said.

“Obviously the biggest match [for Bergs], in terms of the first [Masters] quarter-final, the biggest quarter-final he’s played.

“Obviously playing someone like Djokovic but I think there was enough information there for Bergs that he can cause the top guys some damage. It’s just, can he do it over a sustained period — which we know Djokovic can. Competitive spirit is absolutely still there for Djokovic.”

In an on-court interview with Tennis TV, Djokovic was asked what it has taken him to get to this stage of the tournament.

“Pretty much everything, just trying to stay alive to be honest on the court,” said the 38-year-old.

“First encounter with Bergs, great guy. Obviously a lot of firepower in his game. At times, I just tried to play an extra ball in the court, make him miss the ball. That’s what happened.

“I should have closed out the match at 5-4, he played a good game. Again, I was a little bit too passive. Just very challenging conditions these few weeks for all the players and, you know, just trying to stay alive on the court and glad to overcome this hurdle.”

Djokovic, the world No 5, will face 204th-ranked Monegasque qualifier Valentin Vacherot in the semi-finals.

