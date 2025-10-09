Former ATP star Jerzy Janowicz has proclaimed that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are not as interesting to follow as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Janowicz played professionally between 2007 and 2022 and reached a career-high ranking of world No 14 in August 2013.

The Pole’s standout results are reaching the final at the 2012 Paris Masters and the semi-finals at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.

Janowicz’s time on tour saw him cross paths with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, and he played each of the legendary trio.

He did not record a win against the Big Three (0-2 against Nadal, 0-1 against both Djokovic and Federer), but he did register five wins over top 10 players. His biggest career win came against Andy Murray at the 2012 Paris Masters.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer make up the top three on the all-time men’s Grand Slam list, having won 24, 22 and 20 majors respectively.

Janowicz, who is now a Padel player, compared the Big Three era to the current generation led by Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I really miss the rivalry between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. Also Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, and David Ferrer,” Janowicz said during a Padel Cup event in Turin.

“Today in tennis, everything seems more boring to me; it seems like everyone plays the same way.

“Maybe I’m a little nostalgic, but they were the most interesting to follow, more so than Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who are also very strong.”

Alcaraz, the world No 1, has won six Grand Slam titles, while world No 2 Sinner has claimed four. Between them, the dominant pair have each secured four of the last eight majors.

Janowicz’s admiration for Djokovic and Federer in particular has seemingly grown since his playing days as he made some controversial comments about the duo in 2013.

“I hate pretending. I’m always my self, I imitate no one, I don’t play. Emotions guide me. When I’m angry I show it. I don’t have idols. I used to like [Pete] Sampras’ style and [Marat] Safin’s attitude,” the Pole was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

“Djokovic is a false one, he just likes to show off and play. Federer instead is full of himself, he has something not natural. It’s hard to feel him like a integral part of all of us.”

