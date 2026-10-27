Paris Masters withdrawal list: Jannik Sinner joined by 2 big names as both 2025 finalists OUT 

The start of the 2026 Paris Masters is just under a week away, and some high-profile players have already withdrawn — including both finalists from last year.

The Paris Masters, which is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season, is staged at La Defense Arena. It is the only Masters event played on indoor hard courts.

Main draw action at the 54th edition of the prestigious tournament in the French capital will take place from Monday 2 November to Sunday 8 November.

Along with the Monte Carlo Masters, Paris is one of the two events that still uses the original one-week, 56-player Masters 1000 format.

Novak Djokovic holds the all-time record for the most Paris Masters titles with seven.

Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4) in the final at the 2025 Paris Masters to secure his maiden title at the event.

The Italian did not lose a set and dropped just 29 games during his five matches en route to the title.

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Both Sinner and Auger-Aliassime will miss this year’s Paris Masters due to injuries.

World No 1 Sinner has been out of action since he captured his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

The 25-year-old announced earlier this month that he had ended his 2026 season early due to a right knee injury.

Like Sinner, Auger-Aliassime is dealing with a knee injury, and he pulled out of Paris on Tuesday, having already missed last week’s European Open in Brussels and withdrawn from this week’s Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Auger-Aliassime has not played since the knee problem forced him to retire in the first set of his fourth round match against Casper Ruud at the Shanghai Masters.

In addition to Sinner and Auger-Aliassime, Joao Fonseca will miss the Paris Masters after cutting short his campaign due to ongoing physical issues.

On Instagram, Fonseca said: “Hi everyone. I wanted to give you an update on the rest of the season. As many of you know, I chose not to play the Asian swing to focus 100% on my recovery.

“The goal was to return in time to defend my title in Basel and finish the year at the Paris Masters. However, my team and I realised that I am still not in ideal condition to compete at the level I would like, and that there is no need to rush my return.

“Therefore, we decided to prioritise my recovery and focus on planning for 2027. Thank you for your constant love and support throughout the entire year. See you all on court soon.”

2026 Paris Masters withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) – replaced by Daniel Merida

(world No 1) – replaced by Daniel Merida Felix Auger-Aliassime (world No 7) – replacement TBC

(world No 7) – replacement TBC Joao Fonseca (world No 40) – replaced by Luca van Assche

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