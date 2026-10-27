Jannik Sinner appoints new coach who guided ATP stars to wins over Nadal, Djokovic, Federer – report

Jannik Sinner is set to end speculation over his coaching situation as he has turned to a man with an impressive resume, according to a report.

According to The Times, five-time Grand Slam winner Sinner will start working with former player Magnus Norman at the end of the 2026 season with the Swede taking over from Darren Cahill.

Norman is a former world No 2 who finished runner-up at the 2000 French Open and he has enjoyed great success as a coach, as he mentored Robin Soderling in 2009 and 2010 and during that period his fellow Swede reached back-to-back French Open finals.

He finished runner-up to Roger Federer in 2009 with his run to the final coming on the back of one of the biggest shocks in tennis history as he beat four-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in four sets in the fourth round, ending the Spaniard’s 31-match streak in Paris.

The following year he stunned Federer in the quarter-final, but lost the final against Nadal in three sets.

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Norman and Soderling parted ways at the end of the 2010 season as the former wanted to spend more time with his family, but he returned to the coaching scene in 2013 as Stan Wawrinka’s coach.

Under his guidance, the Swiss won the 2014 Australian Open, beating Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final and Nadal in the final, and the following year he beat Federer in the last eight at Roland Garros and Djokovic in the final.

Wawrinka won his third Grand Slam with Norman in his box at the 2016 US Open, beating Djokovic in the final.

The pair went their separate ways at the end of the 2017 season, but the Swede returned for a second stint from 2018–2020 and a third spell from 2022–2026. With Warinka retiring at the end of the current season, he becomes free to join Sinner.

Norman has some big shoes to fill as Cahill has been part of the Italian’s team since July 2022 and, together with Simone Vagnozzi, guided the star to five major titles, but there had been doubts over his future for some time.

The Australian was initially rumoured to quit coaching after the 2025 season, but then opted to remain with Sinner this year in what has been a difficult campaign due to injury.

Although the Italian successfully defended Wimbledon, he hasn’t played since beating Alexander Zverev due to a knee injury with the problem forcing him to miss the US Open and the season-ending ATP Finals.

Sinner, who will lose the No 1 ranking to Zverev in the coming weeks, will only return to competitive action in early 2027.