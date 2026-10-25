Jannik Sinner receives injury boost as ‘decisive’ Darren Cahill talks emerge – report

Jannik Sinner is reportedly set for ‘decisive’ talks with coach Darren Cahill about extending their partnership, amid claims the Italian has stepped up his injury recovery.

Sinner won the Wimbledon title in style in mid-July but hasn’t been on Tour since sustaining a knee injury that prematurely ended his season.

The world No 1 could return to action at the Six Kings Slam exhibition at the end of December, but if not, his sights will be firmly set on winning the Australian Open in late January.

On Friday, coach Cahill posted a photo of Monte Carlo, where the five-time major winner often trains, and now La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that he is there to discuss his future with the Sinner camp.

The article states that Andre Agassi’s former coach was supposed to leave the team at the end of this season, but after Sinner spent many months out, that was expected to be extended until the end of the 2027 Australian Open.

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However, Gazzetta claims the partnership could continue into the 2027 French Open, which ends in early June. With Cahill flying in to Monte Carlo, the Italian publication alleges that ‘decisive’ plans are being discussed.

The article reads, “But in recent hours another suggestion has gained traction: Cahill staying on the sidelines until Roland Garros to ‘make up for’ the six months without tennis in 2026, and in the meantime working with Sinner to plan the best possible transition. Only time will tell.”

The report also claims that the last few days have brought ‘clarity’ on Sinner’s path to recovery. Indeed, they state the 25-year-old will ‘no longer be under the care of J Medical’ – where he has been treated for an inflamed knee.

Sinner has reportedly been working with world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Herbert Schoenhuber and Alberto Zangrillo, Chief Clinical Officer at San Raffaele Hospital, and that seemingly will continue to be the case going forward.

Gazzetta claims that the time to ‘pick up his racket again is approaching’, and this is partly why Cahill – who was supposed to stop working with Sinner at the end of 2025 but had his contract extended a further 12 months – flew to Monte Carlo.

The report continues, “It’s possible that Jannik will do some on-court tests next week to assess how his knee responds, and the presence of the two coaches (Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi) to share their observations will be crucial.

“If he recovers, participation in the Six Kings Slam (27-30 December) is also on the table. This would allow for a more gradual return to competition against top-level opponents before a potential official comeback in January.”

All eyes will be on when Sinner actually returns to the ATP Tour.

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