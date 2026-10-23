‘This is a problem for the WTA Tour forever’ – Former No 1 fires warning over forgotten star

Rennae Stubbs believes it is important to keep the conversation going about the disappearance of former WTA star Peng Shuai.

In November 2021, the Chinese player posted on Weibo (a Chinese blogging website) that she had been involved in an affair with retired Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

Information about her story was censored, and the player herself vanished until 21 November that year, when she appeared at a tennis tournament in China on state media.

Shuai later wrote emails and did interviews where she denied making accusations of sexual assault. This prompted the WTA to suspend all its events in China.

Despite still being dissatisfied with the status of the matter, the WTA allowed tournaments to be held in the country again in 2023 following the Covid-19 lockdowns – something they were criticised for.

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Journalist and author Jon Wertheim, however, continues to write about the 40-year-old, who reached a career-high of 14 in 2011.

He pointed out that there have been no photo opportunities, media appearances, or public outings from Shuai in years. For months on end, the question ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ was emblazoned across social media. Now, barely a stir.

Wertheim wrote, “Years ago, I pressed the WTA on Peng’s whereabouts. I was told, effectively, ‘We know that she is in China, and we have reassurances that she is alive’. I was also told I would be kept informed of any news, updates or status changes. That was in 2023. No status updates have been forthcoming.”

Off the back of this, former world No 1 doubles player, Stubbs, has tried to sound the alarm over the former two-time singles title winner.

The Australian stressed that China are not exactly leading the charge when it comes to human rights, alluding to the country being accused of committing crimes against humanity and possibly genocide against the Uyghur population and other mostly-muslim ethnic groups.

Stubbs suggested it simply was not good enough that the two-time women’s doubles major winner had disappeared through the cracks, saying this is an ongoing problem for the WTA Tour.

She said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, “I think the question is still, where is Peng Shuai and how is she doing? We haven’t seen her. They are not even trying anymore.

“I think this should still be talked about. Is she okay? What happened to her? We should still be asking that question. Can we do anything about it? Absolutely not.

“This is a communist country; we know what their human rights are. Just ask the Uyghurs… This is a problem for them and the WTA Tour forever. It’s not going away until we know how she is.”

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