The six records Novak Djokovic holds at the Shanghai Masters ahead of the 2026 event

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly on cloud nine right now after winning his seventh China Open title and he will now turn his attention towards the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic is looking to barge his way into ATP Finals qualification in the final remaining events of the season and he currently sits at ninth in the race.

The Serbian will be very confident that he can continue to pick up much-needed ranking points at the Shanghai Masters, as he has previously played his best tennis at the Chinese tournament.

Djokovic holds six record at the Shanghai Masters in his career, which he will be looking to extend during his appearance at the 2026 tournament.

Novak Djokovic’s all-time records at the Shanghai Masters

Most titles – 4

Most finals – 5

Most consecutive titles – 2 (shared with Andy Murray)

Most matches played – 50

Most matches won – 43

Best winning percentage – 86%

No player has won the Shanghai Masters more than Djokovic, as he has won the Masters tournament four times in his career.

The Serbian won the tournament in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018, although it has now been eight years since he last tasted success at the tournament.

As a result of his four title victories, Djokovic has also been in more finals than anyone else. The star has been in five finals, with his only final defeat coming to Jannik Sinner in the 2024 event.

Djokovic also shares a record with Andy Murray at the Shanghai Masters, for the player with the most consecutive finals under his belt. Djokovic managed two in a row in 2012 and 2013, while Murray won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

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Elsewhere, Djokovic has played more matches than anyone else, with 50, and won more matches than anyone else with 43 victories. The only players to defeat Djokovic in Shanghai are Nikolay Davydenko, Roger Federer, Roberto Bautista Agut, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Sinner.

As a result, Djokovic has a winning percentage of 86% at the Shanghai Masters, which is more than anyone else.

Djokovic will be looking to continue his excellent record at the Chinese tournament, where he will await either Hubert Hurkacz or James Duckworth in the second round.

He has also been placed in the same section of the draw as Lorenzo Musetti, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Frances Tiafoe, so it will not be easy for Djokovic.

However, if he can continue the form he showcased in Bejing, where he beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, then he will have a very good chance of another deep run at the penultimate Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar.