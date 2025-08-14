Taylor Fritz believes that he just ‘didn’t show up’ during his loss in the final of the 2024 US Open against Jannik Sinner.

The American lost 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to the world No 1 at the New York event, having become the first American male to make a singles US Open final since 2006 (James Blake) and the first to make the showpiece match at any Grand Slam since 2009 (Andy Roddick at Wimbledon).

Despite having one of his best seasons in 2025, Fritz doesn’t feel like he was lacking in a particular skill that he has since gained, but just didn’t perform at his best on the day.

“I don’t think there’s anything that I’ve necessarily added that I couldn’t do then,” he admitted, during a recent interview with Heavy Sports.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t show up and play as well as I think I can play in the finals against an opponent who I’m going to need to play my best against to beat.

“I’d say it all kind of comes down to like showing up and locking in. I think anytime you get late to a tournament the person you’re playing is going to be playing well.

“They’ve played a lot of matches, you both play a lot of matches and have a lot of confidence, so it’s just kind of who plays better, competes harder.

“For me those are my favourite moments on the court and what I enjoy the most.”

Since reaching the final in New York, Fritz was also the runner-up at the Nitto ATP Finals – suffering another loss to the Italian – and booked his ticket in a maiden Wimbledon semi-final.

Additionally, the American, as a result of a run at the Canadian Masters, became the first singles player from his country to make the quarter-finals of every Masters 1000 tournament.

Fritz currently occupies the world No 4 spot as a result of his highly-impressive results, most recently winning titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne.

“Right now I’m pretty just disappointed in just a lot of things on the court, how I played, how I hit certain shots. It sucks,” said Fritz during his post-match press conference.

“American fans, been wanting a men’s champion for a long time, and I just, I don’t know, I’m pretty upset with how I played. I feel like, I don’t know, I feel like I almost let a lot of people down.

“There’s obviously a lot of positives, and when I get some time to, like, cool down, you know, then I’ll be happy about the fact that I made it to the final.

“Hearing the crowd go crazy and just kind of, like, soaking in the moment.

“Like, I’m walking out to play my match on Ashe in the US Open final (it) is what I dreamed about my whole life. It almost got me emotional, but I was just really happy and ready to enjoy the moment.”