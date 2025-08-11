Ben Shelton kicked off the 2025 North American hard-court swing with a title run at the Canadian Open, which means he is in with a chance of becoming only the fourth man to win the complete the Summer Swing hat-trick by winning the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open.

The American won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title when he defeated Karen Khachanov in the showpiece match in Toronto.

Title runs at the Cincinnati Open and US Open will see Shelton become the fourth person to win the three back-to-back tournaments.

However, Players who win the Canadian Open have struggled at the next event, the Cincinnati Open, in recent years as they often exit the Ohio tournament early, putting an end to their hopes of completing the hat-trick.

The 3 men to win the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open in the same year:

Pat Rafter – 1998

For context, all three tournaments have been part of the ATP calendar since the sport turned professional in 1968, but it would take another 30 years for a player to achieve the feat as Australian Rafter enjoyed an incredible North American hard-court swing nearly three decades ago.

Rafter was no stranger to success in the United States as he won the 1997 US Open, beating Greg Rusedski in the final, but it was the 1998 campaign that was his standout season.

He started the swing with a three-set win over Richard Krajicek in the final of the Canadian Open – his first ATP Masters 1000 title – and completed the double with a 1–6, 7–6 (7–2), 6–4 victory over defending champion Pete Sampras in the Cincinnati Open final.

The double became a hat-trick as he again got the better of Sampras, but this time in the semi-final of the US Open as he won in five sets before going on to successfully defend his crown with a four-set win over Mark Philippoussis in the final in New York.

Andy Roddick – 2003

Former world No 1 Roddick won his only Grand Slam at the 2003 US Open when he beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final at Flushing Meadows, but the two previous tournaments indicated that he was the man to beat.

The American kicked off his hard-court season in stunning fashion as he beat Roger Federer in the semi-final in Canada and David Nalbandian in the final to lift his maiden ATP Masters title.

That was followed up with the title run at the Cincinnati Open as he came from a set down to defeat compatriot Mardy Fish in the final before claiming the US Open trophy.

Rafael Nadal – 2013

It would take another decade before the two-man list became a three-man club as the great Nadal emulated Rafter and Roddick.

After a shock first-round defeat on the grass at Wimbledon, Nadal turned into a machine on the hard courts as he went unbeaten during the three tournaments.

The Spaniard defeated two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Canadian Open and won the title with a straight-set win over local hero Milos Raonic in the final. At the Cincinnati Open, he had to beat Roger Federer in the quarter-final before going on to beat John Isner in the final.

Nadal then won his second US Open trophy when he beat Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1 in the final.