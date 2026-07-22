Novak Djokovic has come mightily close to claiming that long elusive 25th Grand Slam during the 2026 season.

The Serbian star reached the Australian Open final at the beginning of the year, but he lost the final to Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set battle.

At Wimbledon, Djokovic was defeated in the semi finals of the grass court Grand Slam against Jannik Sinner.

He will next turn his attention towards the US Open, in what many are calling his last chance to claim a 25th Grand Slam title.

As well as claiming his first Grand Slam title for three full years, Djokovic also had plenty more to play for when he returns to the Flushing Measdows event.

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If Djokovic does win the US Open this year, he will become the oldest male player to lift the trophy. He will break William Larned’s record, who lifted the trophy at the age of 38 years and 11 months in 1911.

Djokovic could also break two more records at the US Open and he would not even have to win the tournament to do so.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion currently sits on 110 matches played at the US Open, which places him second on the all-time list.

Only Jimmy Connors stands above him, but that could be broken at this year’s event. Djokovic is currently on 110 matches, so he would need to play six matches at the 2026 event this year in order to become the outright record holder.

That would mean Djokovic needs to reach the semi final of the Grand Slam this year in order to play the most amount of matches in US Open history.

Most singles matches played at the US Open

Jimmy Connors – 115

Novak Djokovic – 110

That would also see Djokovic win the most matches in US Open history. He currently sits at 95 victories at the New York event, three wins behind Connors with 98.

Most singles matches won at the US Open

Jimmy Connors – 98

Novak Djokovic – 95

If Djokovic can reach the fourth round of the US Open, which he has managed to do in nine of his last 10 appearances, he would break another record at the US Open.

Djokovic is a four-time winner of the US Open, having lifted the trophy in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023. The Serbian has also reached the final of the Grand Slam a further six times.

That has helped Djokovic earn an incredible 88% winning rate at the tournament, with 95 victories and just 15 defeats at the Grand Slam, which he will be hoping to build upon at this year’s event.