While main draw singles action at the 2026 US Open will begin on Sunday, some of the biggest names in tennis will star in the mixed doubles event, and the draw is now out.

Starting with the 2025 edition, the US Open mixed doubles event was revamped to include teams featuring star-studded singles players.

The main draw mixed doubles tournament at Flushing Meadows features 16 teams, and it is held across two days during the US Open ‘Fan Week.’

Six teams gain direct entry from their combined singles ranking positions, while there are eight wildcard spots and two places for teams that qualify.

This year’s US Open mixed doubles main draw will take place on 25-26 August at Flushing Meadows, and like at last year’s edition, the winning team will secure $1,000,000 in prize money.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic are the top seeds, and the star-studded duo will face wildcards Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez in the opening round.

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Alex Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime are an unseeded pairing, and they will take on the wildcard team of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams will face a team who progress from the qualifying event — which is packed with top doubles specialists.

US Open 2026 mixed doubles first round matches

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic (1) vs Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez (WC)

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils (WC) vs Alex Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime

Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli (4) vs Taylor Townsend and Alexander Zverev (WC)

Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz (WC) vs Qualifiers

Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik vs Qualifiers

Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul (WC) vs Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien (3)

Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev vs Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (WC)

Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud (WC) vs Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz (2)

What is the US Open mixed doubles format?

The Fast4 scoring system (first to four games to win a set with a tiebreak at 4-4, and no-AD scoring) is used in the first round, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, while a 10-point match tiebreak is played in place of a third set.

In the final, sets are played to six games, with a tiebreak at 6-6, and no-AD scoring. A 10-point match tiebreak is still played instead of a third set.

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