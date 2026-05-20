Novak Djokovic has confirmed that Viktor Troicki will become his new coach ahead of his appearance at Roland Garros.

In an Instagram post, Djokovic wrote: “Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach… Viktor Troicki.” to confirm the news ahead of the Grand Slam.

The pair have been long-time collaboraters, having teamed together for Serbia in the Davis Cup for many years, most prominently during the nation’s 2010 victory in the tournament.

In recent years, Troicki has become the Serbian Davis Cup captain so he has worked closely with Djokovic, although the 24-time Grand Slam champion has not played for his nation as much in recent years.

Not much is likely to change for Djokovic under Troicki, because he already knows the ins and outs of working with a player of his quality.

In a 2024 interview with SportKlub, Troicki outlined exactly what a brand-new coach would have to do if they started working with the Serbian.

More Novak Djokovic news

Novak Djokovic begins Roland Garros preparations by training with a Grand Slam champion

Novak Djokovic has clear decision he must make after Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon withdrawal

“Novak is the best in history and the new coach will not teach him forehand or backhand, we are all aware of that, but he needs someone with whom he can share the experience,” he said.

“It is very important that he finds peace when he looks at him, he needs that. To get a comment at a given moment. He is really demanding about it and asks his box for information because he is a perfectionist.”

Troicki will be hoping he can be more successful as Djokovic’s coach than he was when he played him on the ATP Tour.

The pair played out 14 matches together between 2007 and 2013 and the 24-time Grand Slam champion won all-but-one of their meetings.

Troicki’s sole victory came in their first-ever meeting in 2007, when he defeated Djokovic in three sets to knock him out of the round of 16 stage of Umag on clay.

Novak Djokovic’s coaches over the years