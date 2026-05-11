The Italian Open gifted more drama as we approach the latter stages of the competition and the biggest stars took the the main courts in Rome.

Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Swiatek were all in action as we are just days away from the finals in both the men’s and women’s draw.

There were not too many surprises at the event, although Frances Tiafoe was defeated by Italian qualifier Andreas Pellegrini and Flavio Cobolli was knocked out of his home tournament by big serving Thiago Agustín Tirante.

Coco Gauff survives scare to defeat Iva Jovic

Gauff and Iva Jovic played out a terrific match in the round of 16, and the former can count themselves very, very lucky to still be in the competition.

The 21-year-old was a set and a break down against Jovic, and even faced match point, before she found a way to defeat the talented teenager.

Gauff received inspired mid-match coaching, which helped her win the last two sets and set up a tantalising quarter-finals clash with Mirra Andreeva.

Annabel Croft is worried about Gauff’s current performances, but you cannot discredit the heart and fight she showed to claw her way back into the match.

Gauff and Andreeva will play on the Italian Open’s centre court in the evening session on May 12th, with play predicted to get started at 6pm UK time.

Alexander Zverev changes his Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ranking

Alexander Zverev came under fire after his comprehensive Madrid Open defeat to Sinner, when he claimed the Italian was a level above even Carlos Alcaraz.

After much criticism aimed towards the German, Zverev has re-thought his opinion.

“I mean, I think the biggest difference is probably makes for Jannik because he’s now really, really the heavy favourite,” said Zverev at the Italian Open.

“Carlos on a clay court when he’s healthy, [is] equal or even above Jannik in favouritism, just purely on a clay court. Especially at Roland Garros, being a two-time champion there already.

“But for me, I got to focus on the things that I can control and try to improve again to try to beat Jannik. That’s the important thing.”

Zverev holds a negative 7-6 record against Alcaraz, while he is currently 10-4 down to Sinner.

Holger Rune withdraws from Hamburg and Roland Garros

Holger Rune raised eyebrows when he declared his intentions to play the Hamburg Open in May, just seven months after suffering an Achilles injury.

Many believed he couldn’t possibly be ready to return to the court in such a short amount of time after such a serious injury and, it turns out, they were right.

Rune confirmed he will not play either Hamburg or Roland Garros, instead turning his return focus to the grass court season in June.

“Tough decision not to play the clay season, but the right one,” Rune wrote on social media. “Can’t wait to see you all on the grass. Thank you to everyone for your love and support throughout my rehab. See you in not too long.”

Rune is ranked World No. 43 following his lengthy absence from ATP Tour action.

Jannik Sinner earns his 30th straight Masters victory

Can anyone stop Sinner at this point? The dominant Italian breezed past Alexei Popyrin in straight sets at his home tournament, by a scoreline of 6-2 6-0.

The Italian does not need to get out of second gear against much of the ATP Tour nowadays and he looked unbeatable in his latest match in Rome.

Sinner received comparisons to Federer and Djokovic after his victory against Popyrin and he is beginning to earn accolades similar to the great men.

The star has now won 30 Masters matches in a row, dating back to his withdrawal against Tallon Griekspoor at the Shanghai Masters last October.

That run has brought Sinner the Paris Masters, Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

It would be a major surprise at this point if Sinner’s dominant stretch doesn’t extend to the Italian Open.

Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils receive Roland Garros wildcards

16 names were given wildcards for Roland Garros as the second Grand Slam of the year rapidly approaches in the hectic tennis calendar.

Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils are the biggest names on the list as they will compete one last time at the legendary French Grand Slam.

They will be joined by Nishesh Basavereddy, Titouan Droguet, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Gea, Moise Kouame, and Adam Walton in the men’s draw.

The women’s side will consist of Clara Burel, Ksenia Efremova Fiona Ferro, Leolia Jeanjean, Emerson Jones, Sarah Rakotomanga, Alice Tubello, and Akasha Urhobo.

Venus Williams, who has received a wildcard at the Miami Open, the Madrid Open, and Roland Garros, will not be competing at the Grand Slam.