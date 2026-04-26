Sinner has been described as the leader of the next era of tennis' style.

Jannik Sinner took his winning streak in Masters 1000 tournaments to 24 matches with his 6-2, 6-3 against Elmer Moller at the Madrid Open, as he continued his incredible winning run in the ATP Tour’s marquee events.

Sinner has won the last three Masters events, dating back to his victory in Paris at the back end of last season, and has since followed up with wins at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo.

Now he is eyeing up a victory in Madrid and this last win against Moller saw him move up to fourth place in the all-time list of winning streaks in ATP Masters tournaments.

Sinner was asked whether his incredible consistency means he deserves to be classed alongside the game’s all-time greats and the humble Italian was quick to suggest the ‘Big 3’ of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are still in a league of their own.

“I cannot compare myself with these names,” said Sinner. “They did so much stuff in their careers, I’m just at the beginning. They are at a different level.

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“For me, I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to play as many matches as possible. But what they did is something else.

“I just try to give everything I have in every match. If I win, good. If not, I tried my best, and I don’t have regrets.”

Sinner is pulling clear of the injured Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings and he offered positive words for Moller after their battle in Madrid.

“I tried to stay calm and serve well in important moments,” said Sinner. “I think that was the key today. There was not a lot of rhythm, so I tried to stay quite compact. Let’s see what’s coming in the next round.

“I never take things for granted. I try to understand what’s working very well in certain conditions.

“This is my motivation. Trying to put myself in the best possible position to win as many matches as possible.

“There’s no magic. You always try to understand what’s working well in every practice session, and try to do the same thing in the match. I find motivation in this.”

Sinner will take on Britain’s Cameron Norrie in his next match, with his flawless form in Masters 1000 events making him the red-hot favourite to add to his collection with a first title at the Madrid Open.

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Most consecutive wins in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments

1. Novak Djokovic – 31

2. Novak Djokovic – 30

3. Roger Federer – 29

4. Novak Djokovic – 23

5. Jannik Sinner – 24

6. Rafael Nadal – 23

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