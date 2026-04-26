The Madrid Open is set to crank through the gears over the next few days and the big names will be looking to rise to the top in one of the biggest tournaments of the clay court season.

Prize money of €985,030 is on offer for the winner of the women’s and men’s tournaments in the Spanish capital and here are your Tennis365 predictions for an event that often throws up some unexpected results.

Sinner Express Train

World No 1 Jannik Sinner suggested he was pondering skipping the Madrid Open after a hectic few weeks that included back-to-back wins in the Indian Wells and Miami Masters, before he backed that up by winning the Monte Carlo Masters title.

However, the Italian is in Madrid and he has looked impressive in his opening two matches as he adjusts to conditions at altitude in the Caja Magica Arena in Spain.

Injury or an inspired performance from a rival will be needed to halt Sinner winning a fifth successive ATP Masters title in Madrid and that seems unlikely.

Verdict: Sinner will champion in Madrid for the first time.

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Sabalenka unbeatable?

Can anyone stop Aryna Sabalenka?

Like Sinner, she appears to be an unstoppable force and she will be confident of defending the Madrid Open title she won after a straight sets defeat of Coca Gauff in last year’s final.

Sabalenka opened against playing at the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart earlier this month and that shrewd planning ensured she is fresh for the challenge in Madrid.

She has looked strong in her opening matches and it will take a special performance or the food poisoning issue that has affected some players at the tournament to stop her.

Verdict: Sabalenka retains her title in Madrid.

Fonseca’s rise continues

Joao Fonseca had his best run in a ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo earlier this month and he has a chance to go even further in Madrid.

The Brazilian wonderkid is starting to find his feet in the professional ranks and the levels of consistency he needs to compete at the top are starting to be added to his game.

He could be on course to play Sinner in the quarter-finals and that would be an enticing match.

Verdict: Fonseca on his way to the top 20 of the ATP Rankings.

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Marta Kostyuk is on the rise

Kostyuk is emerging as a real contender on clay courts after winning a title in Rouen earlier this month and then dismantling fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the round of 32 in Madrid.

This engaging player has the ability to test the best if she believes in herself and after beating Pegula, she has opened the door for a deep run in Madrid.

A quarter-final against Coco Gauff would give Kostyuk a chance to test herself against the reigning French Open champion.

Verdict: Kostyuk could be a top 10 player by the end of the French Open.

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