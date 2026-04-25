Carlos Alcaraz’s shock announcement that he was withdrawing from both the Italian Open and the French Open sent shockwaves through the tennis world, coming during Jannik Sinner’s first match at the Madrid Open.

The Italian gave his immediate reaction to the injury news and made clear that he was keen to see his rival return to the tour as quickly as possible.

Whilst some believe Alcaraz’s absence may most benefit Sinner, other tennis experts believe it could instead add pressure on the world No 1 – potentially giving the likes of Novak Djokovic an advantage.

In addition, Iga Swiatek was left in tears after being forced to withdraw during her third-round match at the Madrid Open.

Here are some of the top tennis stories from Saturday.

Sinner calls for Alcaraz’s speedy return to the tour

Sinner was halfway through his first match at the Madrid Open when Alcaraz made his withdrawals from the Italian Open and French Open official.

When informed, he said it was “very sad for tennis,” noting that Alcaraz had been in strong form before the setback, having won both events in 2025.

The Spaniard picked up a wrist injury during his opening match at the Barcelona Open, which he won 6-4, 6-2 against Otto Virtanen.

Alcaraz then also skipped Madrid, with the recent withdrawals marking his first Grand Slam absence since early 2023.

READ: Jannik Sinner speaks out about Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘very sad’ French Open withdrawal

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Djokovic 25th Grand Slam hopes boosted by Alcaraz absence

Heading into the upcoming French Open, Alcaraz and Sinner have won all of the last nine Grand Slams.

It would follow, then, that the latter would be a near-lock pick for the Parisian title – which would complete the Career Grand Slam.

However, Jason Goodall – a long-time tennis commentator and analyst – remarked that the world No 2’s withdrawal may simply pile additional pressure onto Sinner.

When asked if he considered himself the overwhelming favourite, Sinner downplayed the idea, insisting the focus should not be on that. Instead, he emphasised how important Alcaraz is to the sport.

Goodall also added that Djokovic may be the biggest beneficiary, especially considering his two most recent Grand Slam losses came against the Spaniard – despite beating Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

READ: Tennis experts reveal why Novak Djokovic, not Jannik Sinner, benefits most from Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open withdrawal

Swiatek leaves Madrid Open court in tears after medical retirement

Swiatek suffered another disappointing result in 2026 after being forced to retire against American Ann Li during their third-round clash.

The Pole lost a tight first-set tiebreak 7-6(4), but cruised through the second set 6-2 and appeared to be in control.

However, the world No 4 looked fatigued from the start of the decider and had her vital signs checked while trailing 3-0.

After breaking down in tears, Swiatek shook hands with Li and the umpire before walking off court.

The retirement comes less than two weeks after her disappointing loss at the Stuttgart Open to Mirra Andreeva.

READ: Iga Swiatek leaves court in tears after having vitals checked during Madrid Open retirement

Rusedski gives candid assessment of latest Eala defeat

Alex Eala suffered a disappointing 6-2, 6-1 second-round loss at the Madrid Open to No 21 seed Elise Mertens, losing her serve on five occasions.

The Filipina had defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

In Miami and Linz, Eala also suffered straight-set defeats to Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko – both known for their power.

Greg Rusedski – a former world No 4 – believes the 21-year-old struggles against players who can consistently use their power.

The Brit added that Eala’s fans need to be ‘patient’, saying that “she’s too good a player, she’ll figure it out” during the latest Off Court Cuts episode of his podcast.

READ: Alex Eala gets candid assessment from Grand Slam finalist after one-sided Madrid Open loss