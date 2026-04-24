Alex Eala has missed another chance to surge up the WTA Rankings as her Madrid Open campaign came to an end in the second round for the third consecutive year.

Following a comfortable two-set win over qualifier Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Eala took on 19th seed Elise Mertens for a place in the third round, but the world No 21 was too strong for the 20-year-old.

Mertens, the reigning doubles world No 1, started the match by breaking in the opening game and she never relinquished her advantage as she broke again in game seven before serving out the first set.

The Belgian then raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set on the back of two breaks before a third break in game seven earned her the 6-2, 6-1 victory in one hour and 17 minutes.

Mertens will face Karolina Pliskova for a place in the quarter-final after the Czech defeated Maria Sakkari while Eala will next be in action on the WTA Challenger Tour as she has signed up for the Catalonia Open Solgironès that starts on 27 April.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

The WTA uses a rolling 52 week, cumalative system to determine the WTA Rankings, which ultimately means players have to defend the points they earned from the corresponding event/period 12 months ago.

Eala started the Madrid Open at No 44 in the rankings, but – as mentioned earlier – the Filipina also reached the second round of the Madrid Open in 2025, which means she dropped 35 points at the start of the tournament.

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However, her first-round victory over Pavlyuchenkova meant she earned those 35 points back, and although she effectively earned zero points, she managed to climb three places in the Live Rankings with that result.

Of course, with several players below her still in action in the Spanish capital, she could slip a few places before the event comes to an end.

But her decision to sign up for the Catalonia Open Solgironès will give her a chance to climb up a few spots although the WTA 125K event has an impressive line-up as the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Wang Xinyu, Katerina Siniakova and Peyton Stearns have all signed up.

A title run in La Bisbal d’Emporda is worth 125 points while a runners-up place earns you 81 points and a semi-final appearance 49 points.

Prize Money Earned

Eala had earned $518,414 in prize money so far this year before the Madrid Open got underway, while her career earnings were $1,882,099.

She will add another $37,221 to both those totals.