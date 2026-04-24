Madison Keys has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the Madrid Open with the announcement coming just hours before she was due to start her campaign.

The 2025 Australian Open winner joins Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova on the list of Grand Slam winners to pull out of the joint-ATP-WTA 1000 tournament.

2025 Australian Open champion Keys has not featured on the WTA Tour since losing in the semi-final of the Charleston Open, but travelled to Spain for the first WTA 1000 event on clay this year.

She was seen practising at Caja Magica on Thursday and was due to face China’s Zhang Shuai in the second round on Friday, but organisers confirmed that she withdrew due to illness.

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Austria’s Anastasia Potapova took her place in the main draw and the lucky loser made the most of her opportunity as she defeated Zhang 6-3, 6-1 to secure her place in the third round.

Keys, though, is the 14th WTA player to withdraw from the Madrid Open with Amanda Anisimova the highest-seeded woman to pull ot.

WTA Madrid Open withdrawal list

Amanda Anisimova (world No 6) – replaced by Panna Udvardy

(world No 6) – replaced by Panna Udvardy Karolina Muchova (world No 11) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic

(world No 11) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 14) replaced by lYuliia Starodubtseva

(world No 14) replaced by lYuliia Starodubtseva Veronika Kudermetova (world No 17) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

(world No 17) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova Emma Raducanu (world No 27) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic

(world No 27) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic Emma Navarro (world No 28) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger

(world No 28) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger Maya Joint (world No 29) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima

(world No 29) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima Sara Bejlek (world No 35) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 35) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Marketa Vondrousova (world No 45) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 45) – replaced by Julia Grabher McCartney Kessler (world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

(world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Barbora Krejcikova (world No 52) – replaced by Irina-Camelia Begu

(world No 52) – replaced by Irina-Camelia Begu Sonay Kartal (world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

(world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko Varvara Gracheva (world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 60) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 64) – replaced by Taylor Townsend

ATP Madrid Open withdrawal list

On the ATP side, the tournament suffered two hammer blows when local hope and seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury he sustained at last week’s Barcelona Open.

That news came not long after tennis great Djokovic also announced he would miss the Madrid Open and they were joined by fellow seeds Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Draper.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Novak Djokovic (world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 7) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Frances Tiafoe (world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Jack Draper (world No 28) – replaced by Patrick Kypson

(world No 28) – replaced by Patrick Kypson Holger Rune (world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana

(world No 39) – replaced by Francisco Comesana Sebastian Korda (world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 40) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Botic van de Zandschulp (world No 52) – replaced by Cristian Garin

(world No 52) – replaced by Cristian Garin Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Raphael Collignon (world No 71) – replaced by Marco Trungelliti

(world No 71) – replaced by Marco Trungelliti Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 73) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Kamil Majchrzak (world No 74) – replaced by Thiago Agustin Tirante

There has also been one retirement in the men’s draw with Reilly Opelka unable to finish his first-round match against qualifier Nicolai Budkov Kjær as he retired while 3-5 down against the Norwegian.