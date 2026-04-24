Joao Fonseca has responded to claims that he is already seen as an ‘idol’ across Brazil, while also offering insight into his Madrid Open campaign.

Over the last 18 months, the Brazilian has continued his strong rise towards the top of the sport. Despite a slow start to this season – with an opening-round defeat at the Australian Open – Fonseca currently sits as the world No. 31.

His last four defeats have all come against top-10 players: Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells, Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open, Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo, and Ben Shelton in Munich.

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Fonseca became the first Brazilian Masters 1000 quarter-finalist since Tomas Bellucci in 2011, and the youngest player to reach the last eight at the event in more than 20 years.

His steady climb up the rankings has also brought greater expectations, but equally, a growing sense of belief in his game.

Given his recent success, ESPN Brazil put forward the idea that the teenager may already be considered an ‘idol’ in his home country.

“It’s an honour,” responded Fonseca during the interview.

“My idols are (Ayrton) Senna, Pelé, Ronaldinho. I’m just a young man wanting to make more history for our country, but it’s an honour.

“I see children saying they are inspired by me, that I’m their idol, and that motivates me to keep growing as a player, as a person.

I’ve been striving for that, but anyway, of course, there’s a bit of pressure, representing, it’s a good pressure, representing your country, it’s a pleasure to do what we love.”

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Fonseca will next compete at the Madrid Open, taking on former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic in the second round, with the pair having never previously met.

Cilic defeated Belgian Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 during his opening match – his first clay-court victory over a top 50 player since 2022.

Last season, Tommy Paul defeated the Brazilian in straight sets at the same stage.

The youngster arrives this year with significantly more experience on the big stage, having tested himself consistently against elite opposition in recent months.

“It’s been a very good two weeks, with good results against good players. Tough defeats, but I managed to play well.

“I come here with a lot of confidence and, after a while suffering a bit due to lack of rhythm and injury, I’m managing to achieve my level of play.

“That’s what I’ve been aiming for, to be more and more consistent and solid, not only in matches but in tournaments, not only technically but also mentally.

“I’ve been happy to achieve a good level of play in consecutive games, so what I’ve been looking for here in Madrid is to continue with confidence and consistency to achieve good results.”