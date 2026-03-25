Charleston Open: Entry list, top seeds, key dates, prize money & ranking points
The Sunshine Double is nearing its conclusion, and that means that the clay-court swing is set to start, with players looking to get into the best shape and form ahead of the French Open in May.
The largest women-only tennis event in North America, the Charleston Open is one of the most popular events on the WTA Tour calendar — with Jessica Pegula triumphant on the green clay twelve months ago.
With the 2026 Charleston Open underway in less than one week, we take you through all you need to know about upcoming action in South Carolina.
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Who are the biggest names in action?
There are 16 seeds in the singles draw in Charleston, with all seeded players receiving a bye into the second round.
Headlining the draw this year is world No 5 and top seed Pegula, who will look to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2013 to successfully defend the title.
World No 6 and 2025 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova is set to be the second seed, with world No 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova the third seed, and world No 12 and 2022 champion Belinda Bencic seeded fourth.
Iva Jovic, 2019 champion Madison Keys, Elise Mertens, and Diana Shnaider are currently set to round out the top eight seeds, while Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Navarro, and Maria Sakkari are among the other seeded players in the draw.
Meanwhile, Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens, former Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady, and former world No 2 Paula Badosa have all received wildcards.
What ranking points are on offer?
Like all WTA 500-level events, a total of 500 ranking points will be awarded to whichever woman goes on to lift the title in Charleston.
The beaten finalist is set to take home 325 ranking points, with 195 ranking points on offer for the two beaten semi-finalists.
The four quarter-finalists are set to take home 108 ranking points, with 60 ranking points on offer in round three.
Players in round two are set to earn 32 ranking points, with just one ranking point on offer in the opening round.
Champion: 500 points
Finalist: 325 points
Semi-finalist: 195 points
Quarter-finalist: 108 points
Round 3: 60 points
Round 2: 32 points
Round 1: One point
What prize money is on offer?
A full prize money breakdown is yet to be confirmed for the event, but a record prize money pool is on offer at the Charleston Open in 2026.
There is a total prize money commitment of $2,300,000 for this year’s tournament, which is more than double the $1,064,510 on offer twelve months ago.
Pegula received $164,000 for her victory in 2025, though prize money is set to be significantly higher across the board in 2026.
Key dates
Main-draw action in Charleston is set to start on Monday, March 30, with the singles final set to take place on Sunday, April 5.
The draw for the women’s singles event is likely to be revealed on Saturday, March 28 — two days before action officially gets underway.
Entry List (as of March 25, 2026)
1) Jessica Pegula
2) Amanda Anisimova
3) Ekaterina Alexandrova
4) Belinda Bencic
5) Iva Jovic
6) Madison Keys
7) Elise Mertens
8) Diana Shnaider
9) Anna Kalinskaya
10) Jelena Ostapenko
11) Leylah Fernandez
12) Emma Navarro
13) Maria Sakkari
14) Xinyu Wang
15) Magdalena Frech
16) Janice Tjen
Sara Bejlek
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Hailey Baptiste
Sofia Kenin
Peyton Stearns
Magda Linette
McCartney Kessler
Dayana Yastremska
Varvara Gracheva
Shuai Zhang
Solana Sierra
Anna Bondar
Caty McNally
Eva Lys
Oleksandra Oliynykova
Yulia Putintseva
Ashlyn Krueger
Anastasia Zakharova
Ajla Tomljanovic
Dalma Galfi
Taylor Townsend
(WC) Bianca Andreescu
(WC) Paula Badosa
(WC) Sloane Stephens
(WC) Jennifer Brady
Further qualifiers tbc
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