Novak Djokovic will benefit the most from Carlos Alcaraz’s shock French Open withdrawal, whilst Jannik Sinner may, instead, only have ‘added pressure’ to lift his maiden title in Paris.

On Friday, the Spaniard sent shockwaves through the tennis world after announcing that he would be unable to participate in the Italian Open and French Open after picking up a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz looked in fine form at the Monte-Carlo Masters, having reached the final, before travelling to Barcelona and winning his first match 6-4, 6-2.

During that match, he utilised a medical timeout towards the end to have the physio treat his wrist discomfort.

However, the world No. 2 withdrew from the event less than 24 hours later and made clear that the injury was ‘more serious’ than he had thought.

Alcaraz did not set a date for his return to the tour, as the exact timeline will depend on how well his wrist recovers during the upcoming rest period.

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“It’s a bummer,” began Wertheim during the Tennis Channel segment.

“I mean, I don’t think this was a big shock. I mean, I was in Barcelona last week, he pulled out, and there was a sense that he probably wouldn’t go to Madrid. In Madrid, there was a sense he probably wouldn’t go for Rome. Now we get Roland Garros.

“I mean, he showed up at that Laureus awards with a cast, but it’s just so unfortunate.

“The guy won the previous major, he was the two-time defending champion here, here at Paris, where I am.

“It’s just, you know, you hope this is – playing the long game here – you hope he’s okay, but it’s really disappointing for everyone, starting with him.”

Alcaraz had won the French Open in both 2024 and 2025 and was the title favourite for the upcoming edition.

Last season, the Spaniard was victorious in the longest-ever Paris final, 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), in five hours and 29 minutes.

Coco Vandeweghe, a fellow contributor and former world No. 9, weighed in with her take, adding that Alcaraz’s decision may be the correct one for his career long term.

“As Jon said, he’s playing the long game out here.

“We know that Carlos Alcaraz and also Jannik Sinner, they’re chasing, basically, the greatest of all time in Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“We see the posts that he came out with this morning. I woke up to it, woke up to the news, and it is tough.

“You want to see the defending champions to be able to contend for their title again. You want to see them be able to go up against the best in the world with three out of five.

“We’ve seen so many athletes, not only just tennis players, come back too soon, and that’s not what you want when it comes to your sport.

“You want to be able to see these athletes play long into their 40s, like Novak Djokovic.”

Most interestingly, Jason Goodall – who has been commenting on tennis for over 20 years – analysed that the Spaniard’s withdrawal from the Parisian event will most benefit Djokovic, who is looking for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serb last lifted a Grand Slam trophy at the 2023 US Open, having struggled since with multiple physical issues and the rising dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz.

In January, he defied the odds to defeat the two-time defending champion Sinner in a five-set semi-final thriller, ultimately falling to the Spaniard in the showpiece match.

“it wasn’t like we didn’t think this might happen,” stated Goodall.

“Feliciano Lopez, one of the tournament directors here, actually said that, before the start of these [Madrid] championships, that he could well miss Roland Garros. So obviously he had a little inside news there.

“But I just think, obviously, it opens up a huge window of opportunity for the other players. And you’re talking about Jannik Sinner, he’s now been the heavy, heavy, heavy favourite.

“And what about Novak Djokovic? Because, of course, the challenge for him has been, could he go through both? He was strong enough to win and go through one, but two was just a little too much of a test for the GOAT.

“But maybe now he can sense the opportunity and his drive for 25 might now be well and truly back on.

“And I think also it piles the pressure on Sinner. How will he handle all of these tournaments?”

Indeed, Sinner will be the heavy favourite at the French Open after the dominant duo have won all of the last nine Grand Slams.

The Parisian event will take place from May 24 to June 7.