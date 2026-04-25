Former doubles world No 1 Nicolas Mahut has declared that Novak Djokovic “might not be disappointed” by Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the 2026 French Open.

Alcaraz revealed on Friday that his 2026 clay-court season was over as he confirmed he would not be competing at either the Italian Open or the French Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who won both the Italian Open and the French Open last year, is sidelined due to a right wrist injury.

The world No 2 sustained the injury during his opening round win against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open on 14 April. He was forced to pull out before his second round match and later withdrew from the Madrid Masters.

At the start of the 2026 season, Alcaraz secured his maiden Australian Open title to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has won five of the last nine Grand Slams played, with his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner, claiming the other four.

Alcaraz’s absence at Roland Garros — where he was the two-time reigning champion — will, therefore, leave world No 1 Sinner as the heavy favourite.

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Djokovic, who is currently ranked fourth, will be chasing his fourth French Open title and record-extending 25th Grand Slam at this year’s edition of the clay-court major. The 38-year-old Serbian won his most recent Slam at the 2023 US Open.

At the 2026 Australian Open, Djokovic defeated Sinner in the semi-finals before falling to Alcaraz in the championship match.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Mahut expressed his disappointment at Alcaraz’s French Open blow and suggested that Djokovic is a player who could benefit.

“We’re disappointed for him (Alcaraz) already,” said Mahut (translated from French).

“We’re also disappointed for the French fans and we’re disappointed for Roland Garros. Because when he’s on the court, there’s a show.

“Afterwards, it will give hope to other players. There’s one who might not be disappointed, and that’s Djokovic.”

Djokovic has not played since losing to Jack Draper in the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

The former world No 1 pulled out of Masters 1000 events in Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid citing a shoulder injury.

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