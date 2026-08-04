Taylor Fritz was the last man standing at the 2026 Washington DC Open as he defeated rising star Rafael Jodar in straight sets to win the 11th title of his career.

Having finished runner-up in his first three finals this season, it was a case of fourth time lucky for the American as he beat Jodar 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 to secure his second ATP 500 trophy.

Fritz had lost his previous four finals – including this year’s Dallas Open, Stuttgart Open and Halle Open – but finally got over the final hurdle in the rain-delayed Monday final in DC.

“Thank you guys for everything,” Fritz told his team. “I have given this speech a lot recently but not as a winner, so it is nice to actually mean it a little bit more this time. Thank you so much for everything you do, staying on top of me all the time. I know it is not easy.”

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Jodar, meanwhile, was playing in the second final of his career following his maiden title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco in April.

Fritz joked during his on-court interview: “You’re so young and you’re just going to get better and better. I’m just going to get older, so thank you for letting me get this one today. It is incredible what you are doing this year.”

And it was a good week for both finalists in terms of their position in the ATP Rankings.

Ranking Points Earned

Fritz started the week at No 10, but his title run earned him a two-place boost to No 8 as he replaced Ben Shelton as the American No 1 after the latter slipped two spots.

The 28-year-old effectively only added 100 points to his total as the ATP uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings and things were slightly complicated as points from the 2025 Canadian Open dropped last week.

An ATP 500 title is worth 500 points, but Fritz had dropped 400 points from his semi-final appearance at last year’s Canadian Open.

Jodar, meanwhile, didn’t have any points to defend from the 2025 Masters event, but he did drop points from competing on the ATP Challenger Tour so instead of earning 330 points, he only added 316 to his total.

But that was still good enough to earn him a nine-place jump to a new high of No 15 in the ATP Rankings as he cracked the top 20 for the first time.

Prize Money Earned

Fritz earned $461,835 for his title run, taking his 2026 earnings to $2,692,744 with his career total now standing at $32,008,653.

And in case you were wondering, the American is 15th in the all-time list and it remains to be seen if he will catch 10th-place Stan Wawrinka, who sits on $38,585,836.

Jodar, of course, is still in the infancy of his career and received a cheque of $248,480 to increase his 2026 earnings to $2,041,383 and his career tally to $2,387,281.