Linda Noskova has won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon and will leave SW19 with the Venus Rosewater Dish, a huge haul of ranking points and a sizeable prize cheque.

The Czech had never previously advanced beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam. However, she turned her fortunes around and capped off this year’s campaign with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory over fellow countrywoman Karolina Muchova.

Noskova led by 5-2 in the second set, before not taking any of the five championship point opportunities and losing the set. After going up an early break in the decider, she did not make the same mistake twice and served out the title.

Muchova entered the final as the slight favourite, having been the higher-ranked player and the winner of their only previous meeting, a tight three-set contest at the 2025 US Open.

In the semi-finals, Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Noskova becomes the first Wimbledon champion since 2009 to save a match point en route to the title, having done so against Sorana Cirstea in the third round.

At 21 years and 236 days, she is also the youngest Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitova (21 years, 116 days) in 2011.

While Muchova – who defeated Coco Gauff in the semi-finals – will be disappointed with the outcome, she will still walk away with a sizeable prize cheque and a significant WTA rankings boost.

The 29-year-old star had previously reached a Grand Slam final at the 2023 edition of the French Open, which she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Despite multiple such victors, their meeting at SW19 was the first all-Czech women’s singles final in Wimbledon history.

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WTA Points Earned

The WTA rankings operate on a rolling 52-week system, meaning players must defend the points they earned at the corresponding tournament the previous year before adding new points from this year’s event.

Noskova reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, meaning she dropped 240 ranking points at the start of this year’s tournament.

However, she will now collect the full 2000 points awarded to the champion, giving her a net gain of 1760 points.

Noskova’s previous career-high ranking was world No 10. She will now break into the world’s top seven after leapfrogging defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Muchova lost in the first round of Wimbledon last year, meaning she dropped just 10 ranking points when the tournament began.

However, she will now earn 1300 points for finishing runner-up, giving her a net gain of 1290 points.

Prior to the tournament, Muchova’s career-high ranking was world No 8 and, following her semi-final victory, she is guaranteed to move into the sixth spot.

Overall, just 49 ranking points will separate the two Wimbledon finalists when the WTA Rankings are published on Monday.

Prize Money Earned

Noskova will receive £3.6 million ($4.8 million) for winning the Wimbledon title, taking her career prize money to approximately £8 million ($10.7 million).

Meanwhile, Muchova will earn £1.8 million ($2.4 million) as the runner-up, increasing her career prize money to around £11.2 million ($15 million).

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