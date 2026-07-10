Alexander Zverev is through to his first Wimbledon final after a comfortable win against British wildcard Arthur Fery, but how did the German break down the unexpected hero of this year’s Wimbledon Championships?

The No 2 seed went into the match as a strong favourite to join the list of players who have reached the final of all four Grand Slams, but he took time to establish his authority on an opponent who had no answer once the tide turned after a one-sided first set tie break.

Here is your Tennis365 breakdown on how Zverev secured a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win from our seat in the Centre Court press box:

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Fery’s master plan

Fery has done a fine job of defusing the serves of opponents boasting more firepower at Wimbledon and he followed that script in a competitive opening set against Zverev.

Blocking back the huge Zverev serve gave Fery a chance to get into the points and even after he went a break behind early on, he showed great belief to get back into the set by breaking the mighty German’s serve.

Fery was giving himself different angles as he positioned himself deep behind the baseline and it reaped rewards in the early exchanges.

When he then threw in a poor tie break and handed the initiative to the French Open champion, the tide turned.

Zverev’s weak spots

Zverev has never looked entirely comfortable at the net and Fery managed to entice some errors out of him in the first set when he was dragged forward.

The German was showing signs of frustration as Fery was winning his fair percentage of baseline rallies as he mixed up the pace and velocity of his shots, with that tactic designed to knock Zverev out of his rhythm.

There were also some signs of nerves from Zverev early on, as he knew he was under huge pressure to take advantage of what was a favourable draw at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

Fery’s flaws

When Fery’s dip came, it arrived at a pace that ended his Wimbledon hopes in double quick time.

You could sense the air of anticipation being sucked out of Centre Court after Zverev won the tie-break 7-0 and Fery simply didn’t have a Plan B to try and swing the match back in his favour.

His second serve was an obvious weak spot that will need to be improved, with Zverev firing back some dismissive winners from balls that were coming at him at pace that was never likely to test him.

If Fery is to maintain his momentum, that second serve needs to increase in pace and accuracy as it was ripped apart by Zverev.

Fery’s error count also started to increase as he lost belief in his hopes of continuing his amazing run, with Zverev’s cruise to the finish line more comfortable than it should have been.

Fery verdict

This defeat will sting, but it was always the likely scenario for the Brit.

He has become an overnight star in his homeland after his Wimbledon heroics and the tension he must have felt stepping out for his first Grand Slam semi-final would have weighed heavily on his shoulders.

His career has now changed forever and his biggest reward from this remarkable Wimbledon run will be a ranking in the top 40 and direct entry into all the major events on the ATP Tour for the next few months.

With limited ranking points to defend, Fery has a great chance to finish 2026 in the top 20 of the rankings if he can piece together a few more wins in high ranking events and that would be an incredible achievement for the 23-year-old.

Zverev’s big chance

Zverev has had some good fortune on his way to his first Wimbledon final as Taylor Fritz was hampered by a knee injury in what could have been a tight quarter-final and Fery was no match for his power in their semi-final.

He will now face a much bigger chance in Sunday’s final, but whatever happens, he will be rewarded with a rankings leap as he will overtake Carlos Alcaraz and become world No 2 once again on Monday.

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