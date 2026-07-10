Arthur Fery’s monumental semi-final against Alexander Zverev was shrouded in controvery just four games in as he wasn’t happy with a call from the umpire.

Fery went down an early break against Zverev in what is undoubtedly the biggest match of his career, but he felt hard down by as the umpire missed a let call in the eyes of the British star.

Zverev hit an ‘ace’, which Fery was certain hit the let on its way past him.

He took objection with the umpire instantly, bringing a halt to play on Centre Court.

“This one was way more obvious than the first one,” said the British star, indicating it wasn’t the first time a let call had been missed in the first four games of the first set.

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Fery was stunned by the lack of technology at Wimbledon and told the umpire there should be a machine to record let calls, rather than leaving it up to just the umpire.

In the change-over, Fery continued his complaint by stating: “There’s no machine? It’s just you? It would be good to have a machine no? I know you’re doing your best, but it goes on quite often.

The BBC commentary team of John McEnroe, Andrew Cotter, and Tim Henman were equally as surprised that the decsion was missed by the umpire.

Cotter said: “That’s just the way it is, there’s no machine anymore,” while Henman, who is on the board at the All England Club, explained why there is no technology for let calls.

“It’s mad with all the technology we have, the electronic line calling. There was a let device but it didn’t work,” said the former Wimbledon semi finalist.

“You’d think that someone would come up with a better piece of technology but in the Slams there hasn’t been a let call device for quite some time. It’s just the umpire that calls it – or doesn’t call it as the case may be.”

Fery did not let the decision affect him, however, as he broke Zverev in the game to break back and get back on serve at 2-3. He followed that up by holding his serve to take the match back level at a scoreline of 3-3.

Fery is looking to become the first British Wimbledon finalist since Andy Murray in 2016. Zverev, meanwhile, is looking to win back-to-back Grand Slams after he claimed the 2026 Roland Garros title.

The winner of the tie will play either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final, who play their semi-final match after Zverev and Fery.