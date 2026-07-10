Arthur Fery’s fairytale run at Wimbledon came to a brave end after being beaten in straight sets by French Open champion Alexander Zverev.

The British wildcard had enjoyed a remarkable run to the semi-finals, coming from two sets to one down against Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

And after outplaying ninth seed and Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals, hopes were high the 23-year-old could reach the final.

Fery showed he belonged out there on Centre Court on Friday, particularly in the first set but in the end, the second seed just had too much power and quality in a 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The 5ft 9 in player, who is now the British No 1, began the tournament outside the top 100 but he finishes it not far off being seeded for the US Open. Incidentally, here is a breakdown of the ranking points and prize money he has earned this past fortnight.

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Arthur Fery’s meteoric rankings rise

At the start of this year, the former Stanford University student was ranked at 189th in the world. Coming into Wimbledon, he had risen to 114th.

When 10 of the 11 Brits fell in the first round at this year’s championships, Fery stood tall, defied the odds and overcame hurdle after hurdle in impressive style.

His quarter-final win took him up to 36th in the ATP Tour rankings, a +78 rise. A semi-final triumph would have seen him jump to a career-high 26th but it wasn’t to be.

But as Fery has little to no points to defend for the rest of the year, he has a great shot of being seeded at the US Open and for the the best part of a year, the Brit should get direct entry into the Grand Slams.

This may just be the beginning for the French-born player. Zverev, on the other hand, is now up to No 2 in the rankings after overtaking the injured Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old hasn’t been as low as three in the world since the 2025 Rome Masters.

Below is the ATP Tour rankings breakdown for the tournament.

Wimbledon champion: 2,000 points

Finalist: 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: 720 points

Quarter-finalist: 360 points

Fourth round: 180 points

Third round: 90 points

Second round: 45 points

First round: 10 points

British No 1’s record pay day

Fery, who became only the second wildcard to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open era after 2001 champion Goran Ivanisevic, had earned just under £650,000 in his career prior to this tournament.

By being given a wildcard into the first round, he added £80,000 and with each round that passed, his career earnings grew.

After coming back from the dead against Bergs, he chalked up £185,000 and then by beating Dimitrov, that rose to £300,000.

And by making the semi-finals, Fery pocketed a whopping £900,000. That will go along way to taking him to the next exciting stage of his career. Zverev, on the other hand, gets £1.8m for making the final.

Below is the prize money break down for this year’s Wimbledon.

Wimbledon champion: £3,600,000

Finalist: £1,800,000

Semi-finalist: £900,000

Quarter-finalist: £480,000

Fourth round: £300,000

Third round: £185,000

Second round: £126,000

First round: £80,000

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